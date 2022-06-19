Retaining skilled professionals is an ongoing issue throughout Mississippi, where brain drain has caused rural areas to shrink and young workers to flee the state. But Northeast Mississippi, while still battling these same issues, has found some success in growing population centers and helping to maintain a strong workforce.
On June 30, a panel will explore the issues that can battle brain drain and how different sectors of the community — including industry, small business, education and nonprofits — can do their part. The forum, which is free to attend, will take place at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Tupelo. Seating is limited.
Hosted locally by the Daily Journal through support from the Mississippi Press Association, the Mississippi Humanities Council and The Relevance Project, the forum will feature panelists David Fernandes, president of Toyota Mississippi; Rob Hairston, director of projects for the Community Development Foundation; and Scott Waller, CEO of the Mississippi Economic Council. Daily Journal Executive Editor Sam R. Hall will serve as moderator.
”We are excited to have such a strong panel of participants to talk about the different ways we can attract and retain top talent, especially younger people, in Northeast Mississippi,” Hall said. “Tupelo, Lee County and the surrounding areas have bucked the trend in Mississippi, but we can do more. We are not immune to the brain drain phenomena. This should be an insightful conversation.”
While the panelists will bring tremendous insight based on their experience, Hall said they are also looking to involve the audience through a Q&A session.
“Often the best ideas come from a broad, diverse discussion, which requires more points of view than we could possibly represent on a stage,” Hall said. “That’s why we’re encouraging people to come with plenty of questions and ideas.”
The forum is part of the national Community Forum project, a series of events hosted by local media outlets to highlight the importance of local journalism.
“We believe the series is an important function to bolster the work of local newspaper media as the ‘public square’ and the place to advance ideas on dealing with challenges to the communities they serve,” Mississippi Press Association executive director Layne Bruce said.
The Relevance Project, a partnership of state press associations aimed at “speed(ing) the resurgence of community newspapers, has been key in helping develop the different forums.
”Mississippi newspapers are leading the way in the Community Forum project,” said Tom Silvestri, executive director of The Relevance Project, It’s great to see publishers and editors demonstrate civic, civic discourse on issues of importance to their communities. It’s all about relevance.”
For more information about the event, contact Hall at 662-678-1586 or sam.hall@djournal.com.