Daily Journal wins General Excellence

The Daily Journal was named the state's best large newspaper for the fifth consecutive year on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

The Daily Journal was named the best large newspaper in the state for the fifth consecutive year by the Mississippi Press Association, while Executive Editor Sam R. Hall won the prestigious J. Oliver Emmerich Award for Editorial Excellence at the Mississippi Press Association's annual convention Saturday.

