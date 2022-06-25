For the fourth consecutive year, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal won first place in the coveted General Excellence category at the Mississippi Press Association awards ceremony held Saturday.
The General Excellence category recognizes the best newspaper or media outlet in its division. The Daily Journal competes in the largest division against The Sun Herald in Biloxi, which won second; Mississippi Today in Jackson, which won third; and the Clarion Ledger in Jackson.
The Daily Journal and its staff combined to win 44 total awards, including 15 first place awards for their work in 2021. First place award winners included news editor Adam Armour, photographer Adam Robison, high school sports writer Brad Locke, former Mississippi State sports reporter Stefan Krajisnik and executive editor Sam R. Hall.
"We have a phenomenal team in Tupelo, and I'm extremely proud of the work everyone does here," Hall said. "Our journalists are passionate, and they love serving our communities by providing the best coverage possible. So it's nice to be recognized for the hard work that we're doing."
In addition, weekly newspapers owned by the Daily Journal's parent company, Journal Inc., took home 12 awards, including four first place nods.
Ray Van Dusen, managing editor of the Monroe Journal, took home the Minor Prize for General News Reporting for a piece he did on a local resident related to George Floyd. The Minor Prizes recognize the best in news and investigative reporting for weekly and daily news outlets. The winners of the Minor Prizes receive a generous cash prize from a fund established in 2003 by Mr. and Mrs. Tim Medley of Jackson in memory of Minor's long career as a Mississippi journalist.
"Local journalism is vital to our communities and our state," Hall said. "We are blessed in Northeast Mississippi to have such strong newspapers, and these awards are simply a reflection of the hard work done by everyone involved — not just the journalists but everyone."
Daily Journal awards included:
- 1st place for the Daily Journal in General Excellence
- 1st place for Adam Armour in General Interest Column
- 1st place for Adam Armour in Headline Writing
- 1st place for Adam Robison in Feature Photo
- 1st place for Adam Robison in Personality Portrait
- 1st place for Adam Robison in Photo Series
- 1st place for Adam Robison in Sports Action Photo
- 1st place for Brad Locke in Sports Column
- 1st place for Michael Katz in Sports Feature Story
- 1st place for Sam R. Hall in Commentary Column
- 1st place for Stefan Krajisnik in Sports Game Story
- 1st place for the Daily Journal in Design
- 1st place for the Daily Journal in Editorial Page
- 1st place for the Daily Journal in Sports Section
- 1st place for the Daily Journal in Website
- 2nd place for Adam Armour in Best Lede
- 2nd place for Adam Robison in Feature Photo
- 2nd place for Adam Robison in General News Photo
- 2nd place for Adam Robison in Personality Portrait
- 2nd place for Adam Robison in Photo Series
- 2nd place for Adam Robison in Spot News Photo
- 2nd place for Blake Alsup and Adam Armour in Headline Writing
- 2nd place for Caleb Bedillion in Daniel M. Phillips Freedom of Information Award
- 2nd place for Sam R. Hall in General Interest Column
- 2nd place for Thomas Wells in Sports Action Photo
- 2nd place for Thomas Wells in Sports Feature Photo
- 2nd place for William Moore in In-Depth/Investigative Coverage
- 3rd place for Blake Alsup in Feature Story
- 3rd place for Brad Locke in General Interest Column
- 3rd place for Caleb Bedillion in General News Story
- 3rd place for Danny McArthur, Adam Robison and Scott Burden in News Package
- 3rd place for Dennis Seid and John Luke McCord in Use of Social Media
- 3rd place for John Pitts in Headline Writing
- 3rd place for Luke Ramseth in In-Depth/Investigative Coverage
- 3rd place for Parrish Alford in Sports Column
- 3rd place for Sarah Brooke Bishop and Lindsay Pace in Magazine
- 3rd place for Scott Burden and Amanda Burden in Front Page Design
- 3rd place for Thomas Wells in General News Photo
- 3rd place for Thomas Wells in Photo Series
- 3rd place for Thomas Wells in Sports Action Photo
- Honorable Mention for Lindsay Pace in Magazine Feature
- Honorable Mention for Thomas Wells in Photo Series
- Honorable Mention for Thomas Wells in Sports Action Photo
- Honorable Mention for Thomas Wells in Spot News Photo
Awards won by Journal Inc. weekly newspapers included:
- Chickasaw Journal, 1st place for Robert Scott in General News Photo
- Chickasaw Journal, 3rd place for Robert Scott in Magazine Feature
- Itawamba Times, 1st place for Teresa Blake in Feature Story
- Itawamba Times, 3rd place for Abby Loden in Sports Feature Photo
- Monroe Journal, 1st place for Ray Van Dusen in General News Reporting
- Monroe Journal, 1st place in Design
- Monroe Journal, 2nd place for Melissa Meador in Game Story
- Monroe Journal, 2nd place for Melissa Meador and Deon Blanchard in Sports Section
- Monroe Journal, 2nd place in General Excellence
- Monroe Journal, 3rd place for Ray Van Dusen in General News Reporting
- Monroe Journal, 3rd place for Melissa Meador in Sports Column
- Monroe Journal, Honorable Mention for Ray Van Dusen in General News Photo