TUPELO – The Boys & Girls Club of North Mississippi have announced this year’s lineup of dancers for their popular Dance Like the Stars fundraiser.
The nonprofit announced the participants in this year’s event — the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year — Wednesday night at Park Heights restaurant in downtown Tupelo. Participants will partner with professional dancers from The Dance Studio in Tupelo to learn a dance routine and garner contributions.
This year’s dancers include Erskine Cummings of Ripley, Sam Creekmore of New Albany, Sierra Cannon of Oxford and Carol Farris, Iffat Jarin, Windy Scruggs, Rosa Birks, Jackson Taylor, Beau Melton and Jamison “J.J.” Birks, all of Tupelo.
Dancers will perform their routines on Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo. The dancer who raises the most money by the end of the night will be named Grand Champion.
Evie Storey, director of marketing and special events for Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, said organizers and participants are equally excited about this year’s event.
“We’re gaining this combined effort to support the movement of The Boys and Girls Club,” Storey said. “Every year brings its own energy, its own personality, and I think this year, we’re going to have a dynamic show.”
Participant Jackson Taylor said that although he’s not a dancer, he’s excited about learning a new skill to help further the Boys & Girls Clubs’ mission to provide a positive environment for area kids.
“I knew it was for a good cause, so I decided to give it a whirl (and) try something new,” Taylor said.
It was the same for first-time participant Carol Farris, who said she was quick to agree to take part in the event because of the cause it supports.
“This particular event benefits kids in our region and gives them opportunities they may never have been able to acquire,” Farris said. “How can you say no?”
Jamison “J.J.” Birks knows about the good the Boys & Girls Clubs’ can do. He was one of the first members of Tupelo’s Northside club. Now, he’s raising money to support the program he remembers fondly from his childhood.
“I participated in all the talent shows we used to have (in The Boys & Girls Clubs),” Birks said. “Just reflecting back on those memories and putting on all those shows with all my friends — that established friendships I’m with now — and just being on a big platform like that, standing in front of everybody, it’s just going to be a big reflection on my childhood years.”
Birks is the first club alumnus to take part in Dance Like the Stars, following the first club parent, Shaletha Knox, who participated last year.
“We were really excited to get J.J. involved on this side of the club experience,” Storey said.
As of Wednesday, this year’s dancers had raised $101,000. Cannon was awarded an anonymous $5,000 for meeting the challenge of being the first dancer to reach $25,000 in donations. This same anonymous donor has been supporting the event since 2014.
“That $5,000 dollar donation, everyone wins from that,” Storey said. “I know that that donor definitely wants (the donation) to be an example to others on a way to give to The Boys & Girls Clubs.”
This is the 18th Dance Like the Stars event since 2006. Since then, nearly 170 community volunteers from Lee, Lafayette, Tippah, Chickasaw and Union counties have taken part.
“We get other people on board who are excited mainly about supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs and raising the money,” Storey said when asked about why she thinks the event is so successful.
Although the fundraising and event happen during the summer, the organization works year-round to bring Dance Like the Stars together.
The Boys and Girls Club provides after school and summer programming for children aged 6 to 18. Their mission is to support local, often underserved, communities and give children bright futures.
“Our goal is to allow (the children) to grow up to be responsible, caring, and productive citizens,” Storey said.
