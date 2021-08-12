TUPELO • The board of directors of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi are modifying plans for their upcoming Dance Like the Stars fundraiser amid a surge in coronavirus cases throughout the state.
On Thursday, the board announced announced in-person attendance for the Aug. 21 event will be stadium seating only, with no floor seating available. The dinner portion of the event has also been cancelled.
Ticketholders who don’t feel comfortable attending the event in-person will also be able to watch a livestream on the organization’s Facebook page.
“The safety of our donors, celebrity dancers, volunteers, club members and staff is our primary focus for this event,” said BGCNMS CEO Zell Long. “The successful virtual presentation of this event in 2020 assures all that the virtual presentation option this year will also be excellent.”
Those attending the live event will be required to wear masks during the show. Seating will be spaced to allow for social distancing.
“Being vaccinated is not a requirement, but it would certainly help fulfill the goal of everyone being safe,” Long said.
Because meals will no longer be served, sponsors and ticket holders will be offered a $25 gift card to a local restaurant to honor the dinner ticket(s) purchased.
Doors will open for seating at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The organization is also cutting off ticket sales to accommodate socially distanced seating.