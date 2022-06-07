TUPELO • Local leaders are preparing to dance their way to raising over $200,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi (BGCNMS).
During a gathering at Parks Heights Restaurant, Tuesday night, BGCNMS officially announced the lineup of 2022 Dance Like the Stars participants.
The 2022 dancers and communities they represent include Keith Storey, Ripley; Shaletha Knox, New Albany; and Mary Morgan Burks, Jessica Hollinger, Meagan Cherry, Councilwoman Rosie Jones, Tommy Green and Judge Anthony Rogers for Tupelo. There will be an additional dancer from Oxford, raising the total number of dancers to nine.
BGCNMS CEO Zell Long was thrilled to see such a strong number of participants after having to downsize last year’s event because of the pandemic.
“Just being back normal has been awesome,” Long said. “The board members and supporters, the dancers, they’re all excited and doing a great job, so we’re excited.”
This year’s dancers join the nearly 160 past community volunteers from Lee, Lafayette, Tippah, Chickasaw and Union counties who have taken part in Dance Like the Stars since the event’s 2006 beginning.
Dancers will learn a professional ballroom dance routine alongside a professional instructor from the Dance Studio of Tupelo while raising money for BGCNMS. The studio is owned by Rubye Del Harden, and professional instructors include Tammy Wilson, Andrew Davis, Benjamin Pryor and Sara Wood.
The dancer who raises the most will be named Grand Champion. In just a month, BGCNMS reached $112,000 of its $215,000 goal, including a $20,000 from event title sponsor Toyota Mississippi. The money will go to fund the BGCNMS’s many programs and events, all aimed at enriching the lives of the youth of Northeast Mississippi.
“The winners are the kids because of the money that you will raise,” Harden told the dancers during Tuesday night’s event.
Burks has currently fundraised the largest amount at $43,000. She received an anonymous $5,000 after becoming the first dancer to raise $20,000, doing so in nearly two weeks.
Burks, a stay at home mom, got involved with Dance Like the Stars after having previous members dance or judge the event. After turning 30 last week, Burks told herself, “This is the summer I’m doing it.”
Fundraising was the scariest part for Burks, but the Tupelo native went to work on calling everyone she knew to help out, emphasizing the importance of what BGCNMS seeks to accomplish. What inspired her was seeing how many nonprofits struggled with meeting funds and volunteers during COVID-19. She hopes more people are inspired to become involved or donate after learning about the BGCNMS and the programs they provide.
“The way I’ve been wording it to people is this is a comeback year, and we need everyone to help,” Burks said.
Hollinger and Keith Storey are currently second and third place, with over 14,000 raised, respectively, separated only by $100.
Dance Like the Stars will be held July 30 at 6:30 p.m. in the BancorpSouth Arena. The event will also be livestreamed. Information about the livestream will be available on the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi’s Facebook page in mid-July, said Evie Storey.
Tickets are going fast, Storey said. About half of the organization’s 1,000 tickets have been sold already.
Dinner tickets are $50, with general admission tickets available at $20. BGCNMS is also accepting sponsorships.
BGCNMS organizers said they’re also looking forward to bringing back sister program Cooking Like the Stars in November.
For more information about the event, visit Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi’s website at https://www.bgcnms.org.