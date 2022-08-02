TUPELO • Keith Storey never expected to be named the highest fundraiser in Dance Like the Stars’ long history.
But this past Saturday night, the final moments of the 17th annual Boys & Girls Clubs fundraising event revealed that anything can happen.
As the grand champion of the night’s festive fundraising soiree, Storey brought in more than $78,000 for the local chapter of the nonprofit organization, which has clubs in Ripely, Tupelo, New Albany and Oxford.
Rhonda Hanby set the previous fundraising record a decade ago when she raised $61,195, making her the overall fundraising winner and record breaker for Dance Like the Stars in 2012.
Storey, one of 10 celebrity dancers, performed a routine to the Percy Mayfield classic, "Hit the Road Jack,” made famous by Ray Charles, with the goal of just having a bit of fun in the spotlight.
Which, of course, he did. He also raised a lot of money. The most, in fact, in the fundraiser’s history.
"I'm glad I was able to help raise the money for the club,” he said. “I was just going to go out there and have fun.”
Storey hails from Ripley and is a dedicated member of his community. He works as a special education teacher and assistant football coach for Ripley High School, and in his free time, serves on Ripley Main Street's Keep Ripely Beautiful committee.
He’s also a volunteer with the Tippah County Good Samaritan Center, and he has a long history of involvement with the Ripley Boys & Girls Club. The kids who attend the local club served as his motivation to take part in this year’s dancing fundraiser.
As a former staff member for Ripley's Boys & Girls Club, Storey was excited to know his hard work in fundraising would help the club provide necessary supplies for its attendees, especially as the school year quickly approaches.
"It's amazing that I was able to raise the money and help them with whatever they need to purchase," the assistant football coach said. "Latoya Franklin is doing a wonderful job at the Ripley Boys & Girls Club.”
Storey’s fundraising milestone was one of several firsts for the 17th iteration of Dance Like the Stars. This year’s event was also a new watermark for overall fundraising. When the glow of the spotlights had died, the event had netted just over $266,850.
That money will help the Boys & Girls Clubs across North Mississippi finish out the summer months, when operation costs for the clubs historically increase, and go toward preparing them to accept more attendees as school starts back in August.
Although the night provided plenty of joy, Storey said it was tinged with some personal sorry. His single regret: He wishes his mother could have attended.
"I wish my mom was here to see it,” he said of the late Sallie Storey, who died last year. “She attended all of the shows, and I wish she could have seen this, because it would have been special to see her son out there.”
Although his mother wasn't there in person, Storey said he carried her spirit with him as he danced.
"I carry her everywhere I go,” Storey said. “She was dancing with me.”
