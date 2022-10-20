TUPELO • Polish up those blue suede shoes and start working out the kinks in your hips because Dancing & Singing with the King is back.
Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club's annual October weekend of festivities kicks off next Friday, Oct. 28, with a Spooktacular Costume Party at the Tupelo Furniture Market, Building 5. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and feature award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist Jack Curtis.
However, Friday night’s shindig isn’t the only Dancing with the King event.
A pre-teen amateur dance competition and local celebrity dance competition will also take place Friday evening, along with dinner and a silent auction. Shortly following the competitions will be the annual Boo Bash with live music from Bonfire Orchestra.
Event volunteer and planner Charlise Latour said the Friday evening festivities will also include a cash bar for attendees.
“It is the ultimate Halloween party,” Latour said of the Friday night event, which begins at 9:30 p.m.
If there’s one thing for which Elvis was famous (besides singing and dancing, of course), it was his elaborate sense of style. In that same vein, the event will feature a costume contest for guests. The best-dressed will take home a grand prize of $300.
Tickets for the first night of events are $50 apiece, but for those who just want to attend the Boo Bash, tickets are $15 for one attendee and $20 for two.
Tickets are available for purchase online, but those interested in attending should purchase their ticket before sales end on Friday, October 21.
On Saturday, the event will continue with the Show Dance Spectacular, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
“Teens and young adults will participate in the dance competition. Following the contest, amateur adult dancers will perform in an exhibition show,” Latour said.
Tickets for the Saturday night event are also $50 and include dinner.
Sunday will round out the weekend with a traditional ballroom dance competition.
According to Latour, Dancing & Singing with the King is more than a dance competition.
“This is a fundraiser for the Dance in the Schools program where we go into area schools with a professional teacher and give students the opportunity to dance,” she said. “Some of the students wouldn’t have the opportunity to dance due to socioeconomic backgrounds.”
The impact of Dance in the Schools reaches far beyond the performance skills that kids learn.
“I think what we’re seeing more and more for the kids is it gives them an outlet for them to express their creativity,” Latour, a longtime ballroom dancer, said. “We want them to know that there’s more to life than their circumstances.”
