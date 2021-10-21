In this file photo from 2019, dancers take part in the ballroom dance competition during the annual Dancing and Singing with the King fundraiser. The event is hosted annually by the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club and raises money to provide local student with vocal and dance education scholarships.
Melissa Halbert and Gage Wood performed an East Coast Swing to "Jailhouse Rock" Saturday at the Dancing with the King show competition. There will be another dancing competition Sunday at the Furniture Market Building V.
The dancing competition last year wasn’t limited to elegant ballroom dress. A couple take the dance floor in costumes during the Friday festivities.
Melissa Halbert and Allie Martin performed a salsa to "C'mon Everybody" Saturday at the Dancing with the King show competition.
TUPELO • Each year, a group of some of Elvis Presley's most devoted fans pay tribute to the legacy of Tupelo's native son through an annual fundraiser; this year, that event just happens to coincide with the spookiest weekend of the year.
This year's Dancing & Singing with the King, hosted annual by the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club, is set for Halloween weekend, Oct. 29 through 31, inside Tupelo Furniture Market Building V. The event, which raises funds for dance and vocal education scholarships in addition to grants that fund dance programs in area schools, will feature dance and vocal competitions and some spooky, themed celebrations.
Celebrity dancers will be fundraising prior to the event and dancing in the Friday night sock hop. This year's participants are Ricky Murphy, Allie Martin, Chelsea Aycock, Dr. Laura Marion, Kit Stafford, Judge Staci Bevill, McCoy Scott, Carol Farris, Reagan Newton, Adam Brice, and Efrem Gillard.
Dancing & Singing with the King's weekend lineup will continue with an Elvis tour, dance workshops and competitions, and Halloween parties.
Despite having to cancel last year's in-person event because of the pandemic, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit fan club raised more than $31,000 last year through a virtual fundraising event. The group operates under the umbrella of the CREATE Foundation.
The Halloween weekend event is far from the only one the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club has planned. The group will also host their annual youth talent contest in the spring of 2022. As part of that event, young vocalists and musicians will compete for $10,000 in scholarship money.