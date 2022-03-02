TUPELO • As a working artist, Tupelo native Dane Moreton knows the value of a good story.
"People want to hear amazing stories," he told a group of Tupelo high and middle school students last week. "The kind that make you perk your ears up a little bit and pay attention, things that maybe sound incredible — stories that are inspiring, unbelievable, those always have a bit of meat to them. And it's something that as a storyteller, you want to be able to sink your teeth into."
After working in television and film production for years, the 47-year-old is now telling his own stories. Last week, he dropped by Tupelo High School, his alma mater, for a screening of his recently completed documentary, “Cailloux: One Man's Journey to Freedom,” and to speak with students about what he’s learned along the way to becoming a filmmaker.
From acting to production
Moreton was born in Biloxi and moved to Tupelo with his family when he was in the fifth grade.
He crossed the stage to receive his high school diploma in 1993 and briefly attended the University of Mississippi that fall hoping to earn a theater degree before leaving college and moving to Los Angeles.
While pursuing a career in acting, Moreton found his way into the production side of the business.
His first job in television was working in the post-production department for Nash Entertainment in 1998 for the show "World's Most Amazing Videos" just as reality television was emerging.
His work there helped him land a job as a tape vault librarian for multiple seasons of the reality TV series "Big Brother."
Thousands of hours of tape were shot between dozens of cameras positioned throughout the house for each episode, and it was Moreton's job to get the tapes where they needed to be and ensure that producers had the footage needed to piece the show together.
Over the years, Moreton has lived and worked in various cities, including Los Angeles, New Orleans and Austin, where he now lives with his fiancée and collaborator Lauren Durr. He's currently working on "The Murder Tapes," a true crime series for Investigation Discovery.
Moreton has worked in television and film in various capacities in production and post-production, including: “Fear Factor,” “The Amazing Race,” “Wife Swap,” “The First 48,” “Gold Rush,” “Reasonable Doubt” and “Little People, Big World.”
Years after leaving college to pursue his dream out west, Moreton returned to Ole Miss and earned a degree with a focus on business, journalism and theater in 2012 — 15 years after he would have graduated had he stayed at the university in 1993.
"My story has not been a straight line," Moreton told students.
As his latest film illustrates, the best stories hardly ever are.
Telling the untold story of Andre Cailloux
Moreton’s 35-minute documentary explores a story that, until now, was untold.
The idea for "Cailloux" came about during the four years Moreton spent living in New Orleans, when he stumbled upon painter and muralist, Langston Allston, cutting wood for a mural honoring Andre Cailloux, a formerly enslaved man who joined the Union Army during the American Civil War and eventually led the first assault by Black units as part of the U.S. military at the Siege of Port Hudson before being killed.
No known photos or letters of Cailloux exist, and no school, street or tombstone bears his name. But Moreton reconstructed the hero's story through talking with local New Orleans artists and experts.
"The curiosity grew and with the growth of curiosity came the growth of the story," Moreton said.
Telling Cailloux's story took three years. Moreton began working on the documentary in 2017 and finished the project in 2020.
After years of working behind-the-scenes to bring other people’s projects to life, Moreton said working on the film — a creation all his own — was artistically satisfying.
“You're always learning new things, you're responsible for the project as a whole, and so you get to make the decisions that you don't normally get to make when working in television,” he said.
Finding the story
Had Moreton not stopped to talk to Allston while he was cutting wood, Cailloux's story might never have been told, and it certainly wouldn't have been told in exactly the same way he told it.
Moreton said one of the most important elements of being an artist is having an eye for interesting things and people.
He encouraged students interested in pursuing careers in television or film to learn as much as they can about the overall process, not just a specific area of interest, because the more a person knows about the process, the better they'll be at telling the story.
He said the best advice he could give to anyone to keep working and doing what it is they want to do.
"You only get better and better by doing and doing," Moreton said. "Learn as much as you possibly can. If you want to be a writer, write as much as you possibly can. If you want to be a filmmaker, make as many films as you can."