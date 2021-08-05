TUPELO • After essentially serving as Tupelo’s only Downtown Main Street Association director in its history, Debbie Brangenberg will retire on October 1.
Brangenberg told the Daily Journal that she decided to retire from the association to give someone else an opportunity to serve and to spend more time with her family.
“I guess the only bittersweet thing to me is I have worked so hard with this vision and this plan for 30 years,” Brangenberg said. “It’s finally to the point where I can even think about doing some really fun things. And it’s time to go to the house, so I’ll leave it for someone else to do.”
Her employment with the city began in Jan. 1991, and she has led the Downtown Association for 30 years. She has served alongside seven mayors and has seen the downtown area flourish into an entertainment and economic hub.
Two of the most significant accomplishments under her leadership were when the Fairpark District received funding through urban renewal bonds and when the Downtown Association won the Great American Main Street Award.
Despite her accomplishment, Brangenberg’s downtown leadership came about almost by accident.
After living in different states and towns throughout her life, Brangenberg returned to Mississippi in the early 90s and began serving on the board of Corinth's main street association.
In 1990, Tupelo received its designation as a downtown main street community and Brangenberg met by chance with some of Tupelo's representatives at an award ceremony in Jackson.
After the encounter, Fred Rogers, head of Tupelo's Planning and Community Development at the time, and Jack Reed Jr. tried to recruit Brangenberg to become the city’s Main Street director, but she felt like the job wasn’t a good fit for her at the time.
Tupelo leadership instead, hired a different candidate for the job, but she only lasted two weeks.
So Rogers called Brangenberg again to ask her if she would consider the downtown job. After negotiating some fine details, Brangenberg finally accepted.
Now, Mayor Todd Jordan’s office and the board of directors for the Downtown Main Street Association will jointly go through a process that hasn’t been done in three decades and hire a new director to lead the downtown association.
It is unclear what the timeline will be to hire Brangenberg’s successor, but the downtown association’s board and the mayor’s administration must jointly agree on the replacement.
“Under Debbie Brangenberg’s 30-years of Main Street leadership, downtown Tupelo has accomplished so much,” Jordan said in a statement. “Due in large part to the Main Street team’s efforts in promoting, preserving, revitalizing and enhancing our downtown area, Tupelo is positioned for even more economic growth and prosperity in the years ahead.”
After she leaves local government, Brangenberg said she intends to spend more time with her grandchildren and enjoy a slower pace of life, at least for a little bit.
“This experience has been very humbling, but also very gratifying,” Brangenberg said. “It has been a team effort for all of this to come together.”