TUPELO • For the Tree of Life Free Clinic, its first decade is measured in more than days, weeks and months.
With volunteers staffing clinics twice a month, Tree of Life has logged more than 22,000 patient visits for medical and dental care and filling more than 80,000 free prescriptions since January 2010.
For Deborah Dickerson, the clinic has been a gift beyond measure.
“They saved my life down here,” Dickerson said as she was waiting to see the doctor earlier this month.
Dickerson, who lives on the Prentiss County side of Baldwyn and has no insurance, was diagnosed with diabetes on her first visit to the clinic in 2011.
“I was real sick, but I didn’t know what it was,” she said.
Since then, the Tree of Life has helped her control her diabetes with regular checks and medication, including insulin. The volunteer doctors and nurse practitioners have cheered her on as she’s made healthier choices.
“They were really proud of what I was doing; I even gave up my Reese’s,” Dickerson said. “This place is a Godsend.”
When gastroenterologist Dr. Joe Bailey, his wife Polly Bailey and an army of volunteers held the first clinic in January 2010, they knew there was a need. They were hoping there was a way.
“We didn’t realize how much the community would embrace the clinic,” said Joe Bailey, who is now retired.
It takes about 40 volunteers to run each clinic. The Tree of Life spends about $120,000 on medications each year. Between $7,000 and $8,000 goes to utilities, insurance, security and supplies.
“We see patients about as inexpensively as possible,” Joe Bailey said. “Every penny is concentrated on maximum benefit to patients.”
The Tree of Life has received incredible support from donors small and large. Churches have put the clinic in their annual budgets. The Ruff Foundation, Carpenter Foundation and Toyota Mississippi have assisted with grant funding. LTC Pharmacy Solutions donates the first $2,000 of medications each month.
“I started in the pharmacy business just a few years before and I was looking for an opportunity to give back,” said LTC Pharmacy Solutions owner Doug Wright. “There’s such a need for it.”
But many of the contributions come from individuals. One donor regularly sends $30 a month, Joe Bailey said. Another sent a $20,000 check for Christmas.
“Tupelo is a very giving, helpful community,” Polly Bailey said.
January 2010The clinic began in space borrowed from endocrinologist Dr. Mark Shepherd one Saturday a month. There were 88 patients who were seen that first Saturday.
“When we started, we were working out of cardboard boxes and folding tables,” said Pharmacist Bill Austin.
Calvary Baptist Church made the clinic’s current home at 541 West Main Street available instead of demolishing it. Grants helped the Tree of Life add on space of its dental clinic and expand the front porch to shelter patients who often arrive hours before the clinic opens.
On the first Wednesday evening and the third Saturday morning of the month, the doors of the West Main Street clinic are open to anyone who doesn’t have Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance or the means to pay for medical care. The clinic doesn’t ask for documentation, and its patients have honored their trust, Polly Bailey said.
Most of the clinics patients are adults under 65. Most of them work in fast food, landscaping, construction and farms and can’t access health insurance, Joe Bailey said. They come from around the region, some driving more than an hour.
“We see a lot of people from Oxford, Columbus and Starkville,” Joe Bailey said.
Many people with chronic conditions return regularly to the clinic, but every time the doors are open, they see 15 to 20 new patients.
“It’s hard to realize that there are still so many people who need help,” said retired Tupelo pediatrician Dr. Bill Hilbun, who helped the Baileys start the clinic,
All volunteer
There are no paid staff members. Doctors, nurse practitioners, dentists, nurses, pharmacists and other medical professionals volunteer their time and expertise, but the majority of the volunteers are just regular folks who want to help.
“These are dedicated people in faithful ministry for this community,” said Danny Dabbs, a retired Methodist minister who volunteers at the clinic.
Registered Nurse Jane Davis of Saltillo sees her work at the Tree of Life as a natural extension of the foreign mission trips she has made to Belize.
“If I’m doing that, I should be doing something at home,” Davis said. “We reach so many and do so much good.”
Retired pediatrician Dr. Millie McDaniel started volunteering at the Tree of Life when she moved to Tupelo from Birmingham in 2013.
“Everybody needs to be cared for,” McDaniel said. “It’s not only medicine; they need compassion.”
Because the patients with chronic health needs come back every three months for a new round of medication, the providers have built relationships. It is tremendously gratifying to see them get better.
“Some patients get healthy and go back to work,” said Nurse Practitioner Malinda Ingram, who has seen patients on Saturday since the clinic’s start. “Or they’ll come in and say this is my last visit; I’ve gotten a job with insurance.”
The clinic averages about 75 patients at its first Wednesday clinic and 100 patients at its third Saturday clinic, Joe Bailey said. The dental clinic, which is set by appointment after patients have been seen in the medical clinic, typically sees about 15 patients each clinic for extractions. The clinic averages about four prescriptions per patient.
“They appreciate everything we do for them,” Polly Bailey said. “We’ve gotten the sweetest notes.”
The need for basic dental care is substantial, said Tupelo Dentist Dr. Mindy Austin, who with dentist Dr. Beth Shelton spearhead the Tree of Life dental clinic.
“We have no means for access to care,” Austin said.
Annually, the dental clinic extracts 600 to 1,000 teeth that cannot be restored, providing significant relief from pain and infection.
“These patients can’t be helped any other way,” Austin said.
Leveraging resourcesIn addition to providing medical care, the Tree of Life connects its patients with a range of community resources, Bailey said. Some specialists have quietly helped the clinic for years, seeing patients who need more than the Tree of Life can provide. The Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, for example, can provide assistance in some cases to help people get back to work or stay in the work force. The Lions Club offers vision screenings during every clinic and makes donated glasses available.
The Tree of Life works closely with Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic, which can provide care for Lee County residents who meet certain guidelines and CATCH Kids, which provides free care for children under 18.
“Everybody works together,” Polly Bailey said. “That’s what Tupelo does.”