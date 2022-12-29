FULTON – Christmas was a little late for Melissa Elliott, but she didn’t mind at all.
Elliott was the recipient of Reed’s Metals’ annual tradition of donating a free roof to a family in need. It was the Tupelo store’s eighth consecutive year to participate.
Elliott got her roof finished Tuesday.
“They delivered the materials last week, but with the weather they had to wait, and then they came back out Monday and finished up yesterday,” she said.
Elliott was among some 250 applicants considered for the new roof, said Dave Hagemann, sales manager for Reed’s Metals in Tupelo.
“It’s a pretty lengthy selection process,” he said. “They get reviewed by our general manager and then get narrowed down. Then they come to me, and I break it down to an even smaller amount, and then they get reviewed by the office staff.”
Reed’s begins taking applications around Thanksgiving each year, and then tries to have everything wrapped up by year’s end.
CLOSER TO FAMILY
Elliott isn’t originally from Northeast Mississippi, but she was born in Kosciusko. The past few years, she had been living in the Mississippi Delta near the small town of Money.
Two years ago, she was robbed.
“I was living in a large home by myself, 10 miles away from town,” she said. “After that happened, the kids said I was moving one way or the other.”
She found a home off Old Highway 25 last August, which was almost perfect for her daughter, Elizabeth, and her grandson.
“When I bought it, my insurance agent said I needed a new roof, but when I got it, it took everything I had from the sale of my old home in the Delta to buy this one,” she said. “So, I said I’d have to get it when the time was right. We’re always looking for a blessing, and this was definitely a blessing.”
Hagemann said the roof donation program is one everyone at the company gets behind.
“We firmly that everybody needs help once in a while and it’s something we take a lot of pride in,” he said.
As for Elliott, she has acclimated to the area nicely. With her daughter and grandson under the same roof, and her other two sons in Grenada, being closer to family has filled her heart. And she likes to share her newfound blessing.
“I love Fulton and Itawamba County,” said Elliott, who, while retired, is a full-time volunteer for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child.
“It serves Pontotoc, Lee, Itawamba, Chickasaw and Monroe counties, so it keeps me pretty busy,” she said.
