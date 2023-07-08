TUPELO - On a sweltering July evening, families, businesses, and communities gathered in Gumtree Park for the Juneteenth Freedom Celebration. The event had been rescheduled from Juneteenth weekend to the first of July at 5 p.m. because of inclement weather.
While local bands played and speakers spoke onstage, the field was surrounded with tents of vendors, selling everything from food and drinks to accessories and clothing.
Notable speakers included Dr. Richard Price, Edward Holliday, Apostle Keric Sparrow, NAACP President Charles Moore, as well as other elected officials.
There were many tents housing people doing community work as well, including services assisting people with health insurance and campaigns for local government positions.
To account for the heat, a nurse’s station and kept plenty of water around as well as announcing reminders for people to hydrate.
Together, the event radiated a deep-rooted sense of community that overcame even the heat.
Jan Adams, one of the attendees, agreed with this sentiment.
“It teaches about history and brings community together,” she said of the event, turning a hot dog over on the small grill she brought out for her family.
Many other attendees emphasized the educational aspect of the celebration.
“(The event) is good for young kids. It makes them proud to be who they are and proud of where they came from,” Shineka Harris said while holding her young daughter in her lap. “It’s important to know what our ancestors endured so that we can be here.”
With this being the third year since President Joe Biden established Juneteenth as a national holiday, many attendees also remarked on how they were feeling about this development.
“The national recognition has brought to light the stories of many African Americans. People are more aware, and important dates have become relevant,” Teresa Roberts, an attendee and member of the Juneteenth Committee, said when asked about her opinion on the holiday’s official recognition.
“It’s a huge step for the United States, to do something of this magnitude that symbolizes unity,” Princess Eulogia Goree Gordon said.
Kim Parks, a worker with the Eternal Life Mission booth, said Juneteenth’s ascension to federal holiday status after hundreds of years of being celebrated among Black communities across the nation is a real sign of forward momentum.
“It means that (the nation) is making progress,” she said.
Parks also talked about the event as a whole.
“I feel overjoyed,” she said. “Anytime you can celebrate not just Black people, but the representation of how far the nation has come, it’s really important.”
Harris also agreed with the importance of the event.
“It’s so important to celebrate Black freedom and history. I think the event is nice,” she said.
By the time the event ended, several hundred people had attended, including locals and those from out of town.
Jennifer Lawrence, Juneteenth Committee member, said while having to move the event was unfortunate, she believes it inevitably worked in organizers’ favor.
“I think the event was a success,” Lawrence said. “Moving it helped because July 4th weekend brought people in from out of town.”
The winners of the three Conway Scholarships were Taniyah Wallace, Maurissa Shumpert, and P.J. Shelly, and they were very excited to be awarded. The event included multiple giveaways, including door prizes and mini motorbikes.
Lawrence noted that the community deeply enjoyed the event.
“I think the community members enjoyed it. They got to see people they haven’t seen in a while, old friends, people who were in their high school class,” Lawrence said.
The Juneteenth Committee will have a follow-up meeting soon to talk about the event and to begin planning the next.
“We want to make 2024 bigger and better,” Lawrence said. “And we want to make sure that people know the event is for everybody.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.