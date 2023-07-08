djr-2023-06-20-news-juneteenth-tupelo-arp3 (copy)

In this file photo from June 19, 2023, Angela Montgomery, Mrs. Luscious with the Tupelo Juneteenth Committee, lays out t-shirts as she helps set up for the Juneteenth Freedom Day Remembrance Event at the C.C. Agustus Center in Tupelo. Tupelo held its Juneteenth celebration proper on the July 4 weekend after delaying it because of inclement weather.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO - On a sweltering July evening, families, businesses, and communities gathered in Gumtree Park for the Juneteenth Freedom Celebration. The event had been rescheduled from Juneteenth weekend to the first of July at 5 p.m. because of inclement weather.

Newsletters

Abrielle is a news intern for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at abrielle.carnathan@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you