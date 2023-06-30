TUPELO — Tupelo officials have named Deputy Fire Chief Brad Robinson as interim fire chief of the Tupelo Fire Department following the upcoming departure of Chief Kelly Elliot.
Mayor Todd Jordan made the appointment one week after the city announced Elliott's resignation, which takes effective July 1.
“We are excited to have Brad Robinson lead the Tupelo Fire Department while we search for a permanent replacement for Kelly Elliott,” Jordan said in a press release. “Brad has risen through the ranks of the department and is very familiar with the day-to-day operations. He is well-qualified to lead the department and will do a great job.”
Robinson, who has more than 23 years of experience with the Tupelo Fire Department, has been the Deputy Chief of Operations since Oct. 2022.
“I look forward to the opportunity to continue the growth the Tupelo Fire Department has seen and serving the citizens of Tupelo,” Robinson said in a written statement.
Elliott’s resignation comes after he accepted a position as executive director of the Mississippi State Fire Academy. Meanwhile, the city hired former Saltillo fire chief and former candidate for Tupelo fire chief Mark Nowell as deputy chief of administration.
Elliott praised Robinson for his “unwavering work ethic and relentless dedication” to the department, adding that the fire department will be left in capable hands.
Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said the search for a new fire chief will likely begin next week after the fourth of July holiday, noting he expects an extensive interviewing process much like the previous search that led to Elliott's hiring.
