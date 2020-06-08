TUPELO • Nearly all of Tupelo’s municipal elected leaders did not attend a Saturday march and protest that drew hundreds of residents who spoke out against the death of George Floyd, rebelled against racial injustice and demanded some reforms of local law enforcement.
The “Unity March and Community Listening Session” was organized by leaders of Indivisible Northeast Mississippi, which is an organization that promotes progressive policies and candidates.
One of the main goals of the protest was to organize an event that allows residents to express feelings, frustrations and opinions directly to elected officials, the police department and Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration. After that, city officials present were given a chance to respond to the concerns and opinions voiced by attendees.
But only two municipal politicians attended the event.
Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton and Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis were the only elected officials who listened to the organizers and responded to them. Although not elected, several administrators in the police department and members of various city committees attended the event.
Apart from local elected officials, state Rep. Rickey Thompson, D-Tupelo, and Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley also attended the event.
Some members have attended similar rallies that occurred previously, but Council members Markel Whittington, Lynn Bryan, Travis Beard, Buddy Palmer, Mike Bryan and Willie Jennings did not attend the Saturday event.
Hannah Maharrey, one of the organizers of the rally, told the Daily Journal that every member of the Council was invited to attend, but admitted that some of the elected officials may not have had time to properly plan to attend the event, since it was organized in less than a week.
Despite the low turnout among local elected officials, Maharrey said she feels confident that most of the city officials would respond to anyone who wants to speak with them about any concern they would have.
“I feel like our government is responsive and they listen to what people have to say,” Maharrey, a member of the city’s outreach task force, said.
The Daily Journal spoke to almost every member of the Council to see how each of them believed the city should respond to the community’s concerns about the police department.
Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington said he was on vacation with family at the time of the protest. He said the vacation had been scheduled in advance, but he would have attended the protest if he were in town.
Whittington called Floyd’s death “horrible” and said he’s encouraging everyone to work together to find solutions to the concerns that people had.
Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan said he had another event that kept him from attending Saturday’s rally, but he ultimately does not think large forums or rallies are the best way to effectively discuss policy reforms.
“I don’t necessarily agree that someone has to stand up and discuss something in some huge public forum about their opinions on something,” Lynn Bryan said.
He thanked organizers for protesting peacefully in Tupelo and said that anyone is welcome to contact him to discuss any concerns or opinions they have regarding the police department. He hopes that city leaders can come together to possibly review some of the policies and procedures within the police department.
Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard said that he was unaware that one of the goals of the Saturday event was centered around people directly addressing city officials, but he said his absence was not deliberate and hopes to work together with other city officials to address any concerns.
Beard has attended previous events regarding policing reforms and said he’s been impressed at the peaceful nature surrounding the events. He said that the city is willing to hire more minority candidates for police officers and hopes that the conversations surrounding local law enforcement continues.
“I certainly think we lend our ears to work together on any and all concerns we have,” Beard said.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis was the only member of the Council who attended the event.
She told the people gathered at the event that she was encouraged so many people were speaking out against racial injustice and encouraged people to continue to speak out.
Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer told the Daily Journal that he was unable to attend the event because of multiple doctor’s appointments he’s had recently and was resting and recovering on Saturday.
Palmer has also attended previous events to hear from citizens’ concerns. He said that he believes there will be future discussions about how the police department can improve its relationship with the community.
“I would like to see a list as to what our general public would like to see change within the police department,” Palmer said.
He said Tupelo has made great progress so far with the establishment of the Police Advisory Board, but believes there could still be progress made in the community.
Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan said he believes city officials should come together and discuss what should be done. He has confidence in the police department and believes the department administration is taking all concerns seriously.
Despite not being at the Saturday rally to directly hear from community leaders and citizens, Mike Bryan said he thinks his strategy going forward is to listen to people and review comments that have been submitted to the city.
“I will listen and then take action with my city employees on the actions that we can meet with their concerns,” Mike Bryan said. “It’s not my protest. It’s their protest. At the same time, that’s why I say I’ve got to listen.”
He said he hopes that city officials at some point can discuss what action should be taken, if any, at the city level.
Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but he has previously been outspoken on issues regarding local law enforcement.
Jennings previously said at a meeting on June 1 that he was frustrated the city leaders often discuss tragedies until it “blows over,” but the process of implementing reforms simply “starts over.”
“We have great people in this city, but they won’t speak out,” he said. “And they should be speaking out.”
“I don’t want nothing like this to happen in the city of Tupelo,” Jennings continued. “But if one of our officers puts their knee on a person, I’m going to be on the front lines. I’m telling you that right now because I’m sick and tired of it.”
Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton did attend the Saturday event and told community members that the best thing to do going forward is try to do the best he can as a city leader.
“I have never once said that systemic racism does not exist in our society or even right here at home,” Shelton said. “The only thing that we can do is fight that and fight that together.”