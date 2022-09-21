Former Carnation Milk plant

This file photo taken Feb. 28, 2019, shows the former Carnation Milk plant in Tupelo.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO – A Madison-based investor hopes to ride what he calls the “silver tsunami” by converting the former Carnation Milk building into affordable housing for senior citizens.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus