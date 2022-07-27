TUPELO • After publicly denouncing the location of a proposed apartment complex on Colonial Estates Road, District 3 Supervisor Wesley Webb offered the project developers the opportunity to purchase nearby land owned by his family as an alternate site.
While Webb admits offering the land for the proposed development, he said he did so only after one of the developers asked him for any alternatives that meet the project's criteria.
Oxford-based developers Britton Jones and Stewart Rutledge want to build a townhouse-style affordable housing development on Colonial Estates Road near McCullough Boulevard. The complex, which is named Flowerdale Commons, would have 46 units and 107 parking spaces and would cater to renters making up to $60,000.
The project has garnered opposition from some residents of a nearby subdivision on the street. That subdivision's developers, former Tupelo Mayor Glenn McCullough and his sister, have also opposed the proposal, as has Webb, who represents that area of the city on the Lee County Board of Supervisors.
Jones claims Webb paired his public opposition with a behind-the-scenes business proposal.
“The same day Wesley Webb was speaking publicly that he did not want our development in his (district) and that this wasn't the right area for this development, he offered to sell us a piece of property, owned by his family, to build our development a few hundred yards away, in the same area, in his (district),” Jones said in a written statement to the Daily Journal.
Rutledge told the Daily Journal that Jones refused the offer.
But Webb, who noted that he has worked with both Rutledge and Jones on multiple projects, told the Daily Journal that Jones "twisted" the situation in his statement and that his offer had nothing to do with his opposition to the current location.
Webb said he offered the property only after Rutledge asked him to find an alternate location that would meet all of the same qualifications as the proposed site. Otherwise, Webb said, he would not have brought up the property.
"(Rutledge) asked me to find another site. I said I have one that might work," he said, referring to the family property.
Webb also said that his family's ownership of the property did not motivate him to offer it and that he believed there were no ethical issues attached to the offer.
“I have it listed. It doesn’t matter that my aunt and uncle own it,” he said. “I am not trying to stop this to sell something else. I am trying to stop it because it is not the best place for it. If someone asks me to send them (property), I do it. It is my job.”
The property offered by Webb sits near the intersection of McCullough Boulevard and Old Belden Circle. It is next to Boggan Estates Apartments and multiple residential properties. Lee County Tax Records show that siblings Johnny B. Webb and Susan L. Webb own the property.
According to tax records, Johnny and Susan Webb inherited the property in a 2005 will from Ottis C. Webb Sr., the grandfather of Wesley Webb.
Webb previously came before the planning committee on July 11 and the city council on July 18 to oppose Jones' and Rutledge's project being built in his District.
“I feel like this is not the best area for this,” he said during the city council meeting, where he was one of 16 speakers.
Webb also argued that Colonial Estates Road could not handle the increase in traffic the apartments would bring.
Webb told the Daily Journal that the property he offered was better suited for Jone’s complex and noted that during the Planning Committee meeting, he said he would have been fine with the project if it were closer to other apartments in the area.
“You already have apartments and multi-family housing right there,” he said of the land he has listed and offered as an alternative to Rutledge and Jones.
