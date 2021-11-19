TUPELO • The two remaining candidates running for a seat on the Lee County Board of Supervisors have collectively spent $21,273 on their campaigns, according to campaign finance reports submitted to the Lee County Circuit Clerk's office.
State law requires candidates running for office to report how much money they have raised and how they have spent that money during their campaigns. The two candidates vying for the seat — Wesley Webb and Buddy Dickerson — had until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, to file their campaign finance reports.
There was some confusion regarding Webb's report. Although the candidate turned an initial report in by the deadline, the report mirrored that of a form he submitted on Oct. 26.
When contacted by the Daily Journal about the discrepancy, Webb said it was a mistake. He said he would submit a corrected form by Thursday afternoon.
The amended form that Webb submitted on Thursday shows he has received $29,481 in donations. Of that amount, $2,300 was given to him between Oct. 25 and Nov. 16.
Republican Rep. Shane Aguirre of Tupelo recently donated $300 to Webb’s campaign, marking the second time that a sitting elected official has given money to the candidate. During the last election cycle, Republican Rep. Jerry Turner of Baldwyn also donated to Webb’s campaign.
Other donors to Webb’s campaign include Roses Inc., the Mississippi Association of Realtors, and Henley Enterprises.
Webb’s report also shows that he spent $14,657, and he has a cash on hand balance of $14,824.
Dickerson opted to self-fund his campaign and focus on a boots-on-the-ground effort. Records show that Dickerson has transferred about $7,000 of his own money to his campaign account.
Of that money, Dickerson spent around $6,064 during the first portion of the election. Since Oct. 26, Dickerson has spent an additional $550 on the runoff portion of the race, totaling $6,616 that he’s spent on his campaign.
Dickerson and Webb defeated five other candidates in the Nov. 2 race. However, no single candidate received an outright majority of the votes, triggering the runoff.
The runoff election is Nov. 23, and polling precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The last day for qualified voters to cast an absentee vote in-person is noon on Saturday, Nov. 20.