TUPELO •The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is promoting two current employees to lead its medical examiner’s division, which has failed to produce timely autopsy reports for years.
Dr. Staci Turner has been named the chief medical examiner and Kristy Simmons the director of the examiner’s office, according to a statement released Wednesday.
“It is our belief that Dr. Turner’s leadership, in conjunction with the new hires and promotions within the State Medical Examiner’s Office, will allow us to create efficiencies in determining the cause and manner of death for all reportable deaths requiring investigation,” Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said.
Turner previously served as the interim chief medical examiner for the division. Prior to joining the department, Turner served as the regional deputy chief medical examiner for the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Simmons has served with the examiner’s division for more than 15 years as a chief pathology technician, administrator, and investigator.
Tindell also announced the hiring of four medical examiner investigators and a deputy medical examiner.
The state Medical Examiner's Office is required by law to conduct an autopsy on a body whenever there is a violent death, such as a homicide, or an unusual death.
The Daily Journal previously reported that the medical examiner's office is still struggling to produce timely autopsies reports, which is causing backlogs for county coroners, funeral homes and attorneys.
Tindell, a former prosecutor, judge and state lawmaker, has tried to remedy the problem by reorganizing the division’s structure and finding new ways to clear the backlog.
Among his most consequential efforts to the reduce these delays, Tindell has created a division director position, now filled by Simmons, to handle administrative duties.
In the past, the lead medical examiner doubled as the division director. This arrangement meant that one of the pathologists was simultaneously performing autopsies, compiling reports and handling administrative duties.
“The pathologists need to focus on autopsies and generating reports,” Tindell previously told the Daily Journal, "Not managing the office and ordering office supplies.”
Even after an autopsy is performed and the body returned to the family for burial, wait times for the actual written report of the autopsy findings can drag out criminal proceedings.
Tindell also enacted an internal policy for state pathologists to complete autopsy reports within 90 days unless extreme circumstances prevent the report from being completed within that time frame.
“Anything over a year is unacceptable,” Tindell said of the autopsy reports. “Really, anything over 90 days is unacceptable.”
Lee County coroner Carolyn Green told the Daily Journal last month she's still awaiting autopsy reports for deaths as far back as 2017.
Tindell has also suggested opening a medical examiner’s office in north Mississippi and has proposed a law allowing pathologists to testify in trials remotely.