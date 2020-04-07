OXFORD • A physician who claims she was terminated from a north Mississippi hospital for raising concerns about COVID-19 safety measures is now suing her former employer and the hospital for allegedly violating the terms of her employment contract.
Dr. Samantha Houston, a former hospitalist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford, filed the suit in Lafayette County Circuit Court on Monday. She seeks actual damages for lost income and punitive damages to “deter the defendants and others from future grossly negligent or reckless disregard of safety.” Houston is being represented by Jim Waide, an attorney based in Tupelo.
The defendants named in the suit are Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi; William Henning, the hospital’s CEO; Comprehensive Hospitalists of North MS and SCP Health, the staffing agency that held Houston’s contract.
“(Houston’s) discharge from her employment has caused (her) anxiety, stress, loss of enjoyment of life, and fear that other medical professionals throughout the county may be suffering from similar firings or disciplinary actions by medically-untrained hospital administrators,” the lawsuit reads. “(Houston’s) discharge is outrageous because it diminishes both the safety of the medical staff and patients.”
Baptist Memorial Hospital was not the direct employer of Houston. She was employed by a medical staffing agency which has a contract with Baptist Memorial.
Houston’s termination was first reported by Mississippi Today.
According to the court documents, Houston informed hospital administrators and other medical staffers at Baptist Memorial that health care providers should be wearing N95 masks to provide the most appropriate protection against the new coronavirus.
“Instead of the N-95 masks, many nurses were wearing less effective paper masks, while the doctors were wearing the N-95 masks,” the suit reads. “Nurses, however, were often in more dangerous positions than doctors because of more contact with Covid-19 positive patients.”
The suit also said that Houston attempted to coordinate with the Mississippi Legislature to acquire N95 masks and was trying to work with a church and other community members to donate baby monitors and communication technology so that healthcare workers could communicate with COVID-19 patients remotely.
Ayoka Pond, a communications official at Baptist Memorial Health Services, said that the hospital had enough masks and personal protective equipment to protect employees and care for its patients.
“In addition to the masks they wear throughout the hospital, if they’re providing direct care to confirmed or suspected COVID patients, we provide them with N95 masks,” Pond said.
Houston created a social media post on Facebook soliciting the donations of equipment. In the post, Houston said the hospital does not have telemedicine capabilities, which meant health providers did not have the ability to speak into the rooms of COVID-19 positive patients.
The post was later edited, where Houston said the initial post had “caused some confusion” and clarified that the COVID-19 patients were being seen everyday in person by physicians and nurses. Pond said the initial post was inaccurate because the hospital did have telemedicine capabilities and that the post raised “considerable concern and anxiety in the community.”
The complaint only tells one side of the legal dispute. As of Tuesday afternoon, none of the defendants nor their attorneys had filed a response to the initial complaint.
However, Pond told the Daily Journal that it is “actually fortunate” that Houston has filed the suit because the hospital will now be able to bring all of the facts about her departure forward “instead of trying the case with half-facts through the media as attempted by Dr. Houston.”
“Baptist will be vigorously defending this litigation because, as the evidence presented in court will show, Baptist has done nothing inappropriate,” Pond said. “In fact, we are confident that we will be able to demonstrate in court that Dr. Houston was not acting in the best interest of our patients, medical staff, and employees.”
A communications official with the medical staffing agency declined to comment for the story by saying the company does not comment on pending litigation.