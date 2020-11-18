TUPELO • After previously declaring his intent to enter next year's mayoral race, Don Lewis, the highest ranking official in incumbent Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration, is now dropping his campaign plans and pledging to devote his full time and energy to helping lead the city through economic uncertainty and the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an exclusive interview with the Daily Journal, Lewis, the city's chief operations officer, said he ultimately decided to forgo a mayoral campaign after thinking and praying about the likely arduous and competitive campaign that he would need to run while simultaneously serving as Tupelo’s COO.
“It’s been weighing heavy on me, and I’ve given it a lot of thought and a lot of prayer,” Lewis said. “I don’t think it’s the right time or the right job for me right now. And I don’t know that it ever will be. I’m not a politician or a campaigner.”
While the official qualifying period has not begun, Lewis, 64, announced in August that he intended to campaign to succeed his current boss, who is not seeking a third term. He touted his insider knowledge of municipal government and in work as a key figure in the Shelton administration
“Bringing somebody in from the outside — they may have a fresh perspective, but they’re not going to have the institutional knowledge of what’s been going on with this City Council and this administration for the last seven years,” Lewis said at the time.
But Lewis, a native of Georgia, said he feels like he would do a disservice to the city and its residents by not fully utilizing his institutional knowledge to help the city through its current tumultuous period.
“I thought long about how I could effectively manage my job and obligations and run a campaign that I’d be proud of,” he said.
Lewis has served as the COO to the two-term Democratic mayor since 2013, though he had intended to run a a Republican in the mayoral race. He now plans to continue serving at the top of Shelton’s administration, which ends in July 2021.
Lewis was one of only two people to have publicly announced plans to seek the mayor’s office next year. His latest announcement leaves only Todd Jordan, a Republican Lee County supervisor, as the only declared candidate in the race right now.
Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan told the Daily Journal in late August that he is considering running for the position, but has not publicly announced his final decision.
Despite operating a now short-lived campaign, Lewis said he would be open to serving in a new administration, depending on who wins the upcoming race.
“I’ll be looking at all my options coming the first of the year,” Lewis said. “The biggest thing is we have a city that needs to have guidance and we need to keep everybody running in the right direction.”
The qualifying period for municipal elections in Tupelo begins in January 2021, and the primary election will take place on April 6, with a general election following on June 8.