TUPELO — Members of the Major Thoroughfare Committee plan to go door to door to secure easements for right-of-way access to nearly 30 properties along West Jackson Street in an effort to move forward with a stalled project to widen the busy roadway.
The project to widen West Jackson Street from Lumpkin Avenue to Thomas Street is one of a handful the committee hopes to complete within the voter-supported roadway program’s seventh phase. But City Engineer Dennis Bonds said he’s struggled to gather the 28 easements needed to move forward with work. Bonds said he has sent multiple letters to the affected homeowners over the past few months.
So far, he’s only received a handful of responses and has only secured two of the 28 easements.
“We are at the point where … the next thing is knocking on doors,” he said.
According to Greg Pirkle, Major Thoroughfare Committee chairman, that’s exactly what they’re about to do. He hopes speaking with affected property owners in person will help convince them of the importance of the project and, in turn, speed up the collection of easements needed to move forward.
Should members of the committee fail to procure the easements themselves, the city could pay someone to do it. Oxford-based Innovative Construction Management, with which Tupelo already has a contract for similar work, has quoted the city a fee of $95 per hour, up to $5,000, to collect the easements.
Pirkle said paying to collect or purchase easements should be a last resort.
“This is payment for right of way,” he said. “This is probably necessary if we can’t get the donations, but in the meantime, what I want to do is … let’s go door to door. Let’s make appointments with the people, and let’s talk.”
Another wrinkle in the project is the need for water and sewer work in the area after a line burst on Jackson Street at the intersection of James Street. This comes after the city replaced the line between Lumpkin and Thomas Streets last year. Bonds said the repairs bring more urgency to the project, so the committee’s work could be in tandem with Tupelo Water and Light.
Meanwhile, work is moving ahead on other portions of the Major Thoroughfare’s seventh phase.
The $4 million project to widen Eason Boulevard is progressing well, despite delays caused by a recent bout of bad weather. Bonds estimates work will wrap by May.
Work on widening Veterans Boulevard from Main Street to Hamm will go out to bid on Feb. 28. The Main Street safety improvement project, which will see changes to the multiple medians downtown, will also go to bid soon.
The Major Thoroughfare Committee was created in 1991 after voters approved a 10-mill Major Thoroughfare tax levy. Voters have renewed it in five-year increments seven times, most recently in February 2021.