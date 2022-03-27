TUPELO • Tim Carroll grew up playing baseball in Dorsey, and while his skills in the sport never landed him a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame, his art did.
Carroll, 43, creates elaborate pieces "cut card" artwork, piecing together fragments of worthless, common baseball cards from the late 80s and early 90s when the market was oversaturated.
His work is a combination of collage and mosaic, with some pieces lining up neatly next to one another while others overlap to create the perfect image.
Introduction to baseball and art
One afternoon, when he was 7 or 8 years old, Carroll tagged along to his cousin's baseball practice. When the team needed an extra player, he volunteered.
He ended up playing through high school and remembers his time playing under Coach Brian Long as some of his best days.
Between afternoons and weekends on the baseball field, the fledgling artist honed a sense of creativity that would prove useful in adulthood.
There wasn't a lot of money to support art programs at the school, Carroll said, but an instructor stopped by to teach music classes a couple of times per week, and all of his teachers were supportive of the arts and creativity.
On Friday afternoons, students could go up in front of the class to sing a song they wrote, read a short story or show a drawing they'd done.
The playground was one place Carroll and other children used unconventional materials to build things and make art.
"We always had things like pinecones, rocks and straw," Carroll said. "I guess using those kinds of materials and realizing at an early age you can use pretty much anything to make art, it sticks with you. And it stuck with me."
Inspiration strikes in New Orleans
After high school, Carroll studied graphic design at Itawamba Community College before leaving school to join the workforce.
He got a job cutting leather at Lane Furniture in Belden and eventually went back to school, earning a degree in Elementary Education from the University of Mississippi.
While taking a "Music for Children" course at the Ole Miss Tupelo campus, one of the final assignments was to create something that could be used in the class to promote music education.
Carroll painted legendary blues musician Robert Johnson. Seeing how good the painting was, his professor was shocked and encouraged Carroll to keep making art.
An "Art for Children" class the next semester reinforced the idea, but it wasn't until he took a trip to Louisiana in 2009 with his wife, Kimberly Carroll, that he had the idea to cut up his old baseball card collection.
"I think in life, every single thing kind of leads you to the next," Carroll said. "You start putting things together as time goes on, and that's what happened to me."
Kimberly Carroll was finishing up her doctorate at Ole Miss and had the opportunity to attend the National Science Teaching Association conference in New Orleans.
He tagged along for the three-day conference, and the couple had a free day to explore the city and visit several art galleries. The "wild, different and colorful" art sparked his imagination, but true inspiration struck during a thunderstorm.
Seeking refuge from the lightning and rain, the couple hurried into a 7/11 convenience store on the way back to their hotel.
Carroll picked up a sports magazine with a blurb about the most expensive baseball card ever sold — a 1909-1911 American Tobacco Company T206 Honus Wagner — in honor of its 100th anniversary.
He turned to his wife and said, "Wouldn't it be cool to have an art piece of something like that?" followed by another question: "Wouldn't it be even cooler if I could trade all of those commons in my closet from when I was a kid for one of those Wagners?"
His wife was picturing a literal trade, but Carroll was thinking of making the card himself.
Recreating the most expensive baseball card of all time
When Carroll got home, he started laying out cards to form the image of Honus Wagner.
"I had no intention of actually cutting anything," Carroll said. "I just wanted to see if I could overlap them to create a crude image of the Wagner, but then I realized I was going to have to cut some borders off some cards."
Destroying his cards felt odd despite knowing they were virtually worthless. But once Carroll made that first cut, started gluing and putting them back together, it was therapeutic. He was having fun.
He posted a photo of the finished piece online as a joke, expecting a couple of laughs. Instead, he got messages from people asking him to make cards for them.
Carroll was blown away by the response. His creation wound up in Beckett Magazine, a price guide for sports trading cards, just a couple months later, and he began making pieces on the side for people as he started his teaching career at Lawndale Elementary School.
The money from his side-hustle was used to help make ends meet or pay for vacations.
When Kimberly Carroll landed a job at Coastal Carolina University, the couple and their three kids — Mia, Drew and Mason — moved to Conway, South Carolina.
Carroll continued making art on the side while teaching. But as time went on, the customer waitlist grew longer, his prices increased and it appeared he could turn his hobby into a full-time job.
In 2016, he notified the principal at his school that he wouldn't be returning the following year.
He had enough customers on the waitlist to guarantee him a year of work. He thought he'd be able to thin out the waitlist with nine extra months out of the year to work on his art, but the more pieces he created, the more opportunities came his way.
Turning common cards into incredible art
A typical piece is 22 by 28 inches and takes 1,500 to 1,800 cards to complete. Some have taken as many as 4,500 cards.
Carroll now works on his art an average of eight to 10 hours per day, at least five days per week, with some stretching as long as 13 hours.
When he first started, each piece took 45 to 50 hours. As time went on and more money was being spent on them, he felt the need to spend more time to ensure everything detail was perfect — from the underdrawings to proportions and colors.
Each piece now takes an average of 80 to 90 hours, with some requiring upwards of 200 hours of work, depending on the level of detail involved.
Carroll started out using old cards he had in his closet. Those kinds of cards he cuts can be found a most any garage sale on a Saturday. There are millions of them out there, he said.
Over the years, a couple of card shops closed down in Conway and gave him hundreds of thousands of cards. Right now, he has around a half a million cards stored for future use but from time to time, there's a certain type of card he needs that he doesn't have. No matter the card, Carroll usually has people willing to send them to him or trade for them.
Carroll is closing in on 300 completed pieces now including baseball, basketball, football and hockey cards.
He is committed to producing only one piece based on each card. Some might think it's to protect the value of the art he makes for customers, and that's partially true, but the main reason is that after spending dozens, sometimes hundreds, of hours on a piece, he doesn't want to look at it again.
He doesn't just make sports cards. Carroll has ventured into classic art, recreating Vincent van Gogh's "The Starry Night" for a client about 10 years ago who wanted a piece that combined his love for art and baseball cards.
He's also done Banksy's "Girl with Balloon," Norman Rockwell's "Game Called Because of Rain" (it's his favorite piece to date), and more recently, Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring" — all with baseball cards.
From Itawamba County to the Baseball Hall of Fame
One January day, while his wife was teaching and his kids were at school, Carroll heard an email notification.
He tends to let them stack up before checking on them, but something told him to go ahead and take a look.
It was from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.
"I opened up the email and was stunned to read that they were wanting my piece to be a part of the new 'Shoebox Treasures' baseball card exhibit in the Hall of Fame."
His rendition of the 1955 Topps Sandy Koufax card is featured in the "Shoebox Treasures" section, a permanent exhibit in the museum that invites visitors to explore the history, design and production of baseball cards.
"It was unbelievable," Carroll said. "As a kid, growing up, I loved baseball. I wasn't good enough to play past high school and that's OK, but to have something of mine actually be on display in Cooperstown, it still doesn't even seem real."
Carroll credits his early years in Mississippi with setting him up for success.
And his art has led him to places and opportunities he never imagined — eating dinner with Wayne Gretzky at the Hockey Hall of Fame and going bowling with Shaquille O'Neal while traveling with Upper Deck Company in 2014.
"I wouldn't be getting those opportunities had it not been for all of the things I did, the people I've met and made friends with over the years back home," Carroll said.