TUPELO • Doug Johnson, an entertainment management leader in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been named the executive director of the BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center in Tupelo, according to a press release from the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Johnson, who previously served as the vice president of sports and entertainment for the Wisconsin Center District in Milwaukee is expected to begin working at the arena on Jan. 4, but he could start as late as Jan. 11.
Johnson in a statement said that he is thrilled to join the conference center team in Tupelo and believes the arena’s history of catering to many communities is “a fantastic opportunity.”
“I am looking to expand the horizons by creating and attracting more content, as we build on a solid foundation while strengthening the venue’s position in the marketplace,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s hire comes at a time when the arena is undergoing a massive $15.2 million expansion project that is doubling the size of the conference center and renovating portions of the conference center and arena, which is expected to be completed in 2021.
Nat Grubbs, the chairman of the Tupelo Coliseum Commission, said in a statement that Johnson brings more than 25 years of entertainment management experience and that his leadership will take “our first-class facilities to the next level."
Johnson replaces Todd Hunt who retired as the leader of the Tupelo arena in June. The arena is unique in that it is believed to be one of the few municipal owned arenas in Mississippi. He will now take on the daunting task of ensuring that the arena emerges as an entertainment leader in the state after dealing with a setback because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The BancorpSouth Arena & Conference Center has hosted quality events for our citizens and visitors to Tupelo for 27 years,” Mayor Jason Shelton said in a statement. “We look forward to working with Doug to create even more exciting events for everyone to enjoy.”