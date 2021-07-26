Doug Johnson, Executive Director of BancorpSouth Arena & Conference Center, welcomes local officials to a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new facility in March 2021. Johnson announced on Monday that he is stepping down from his position to assist with health issues involving his family.
TUPELO • Doug Johnson has resigned as director of the BancorpSouth Arena & Conference Center to assist with health concerns involving his immediate family members, according to a press release from the arena’s leadership.
“The support from the Tupelo Coliseum Commission has enabled us to expand our content and attract major events for Tupelo coming out of the pandemic,” Johnson said in a statement. “I am thankful for my time in Tupelo and am confident that this first-class regional event center will flourish under the next director because of the immense support from both city leadership and the Commission.”
Johnson was named the executive director of the arena in December 2020. He previously served as vice president of sports and entertainment for the Wisconsin Center District in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Mayor Todd Jordan said that city leaders understand that “family comes first” and that Johnson has worked hard to create new events at the arena and conference center.
“He is leaving us in a stable financial condition, and we will continue to build on the momentum created through his leadership,” Jordan said.
The arena and conference center originally opened its doors in 1993. Believed to be one of the largest municipally-owned facilities of its kind in the state, the arena is a 10,000-seat multi-purpose event center in downtown Tupelo.
Johnson became the director of the facility in the midst of a $15.2 million expansion that was completed in January 2021.
“Doug hit the ground running from his first day on the job and is leaving us in a great position for the next hire,” said Nat Grubbs, Tupelo Coliseum Commission chairman. “The BancorpSouth Arena & Conference Center has hosted quality events for over 27 years and we appreciate the great job that Doug has done to schedule even more exciting events in Tupelo.”
Johnson replaced former director Todd Hunt, who retired June 2020.