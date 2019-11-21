TUPELO – The Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association will host its Holiday Open House on Sunday.
There will be several family-friendly events for visitors to attend.
The Tupelo High School Madrigals will be in various locations throughout downtown from 1-2 p.m.
Santa Claus will be located at Tupelo Hardware from noon-4 p.m. The Grinch will be located at the Gumtree Museum of Art from noon-4 p.m.
Businesses participating include Anna Elizabeth Boutique, Artifacts, Blairhaus, Caron Gallery, The FarmHouse, L.A. Green, The Main Attraction, MLM Clothiers, Raw Furniture Co., Reed’s, Relics, R&B Specialty Printing, Swirlz and Tupelo Hardware.
For more information, call 662-841-6598 or email inf0@tupelomainstreet.com.