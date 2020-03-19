TUPELO - Downtown Tupelo has created a new website, TupeloSpirit.com. It is a new resource for our community, especially local businesses.
There are forms and applications from the Mississippi Emergency Management Administration, as well as information from other partners and civic leaders. There is also a call to action for community members to donate to the Tupelo/Lee County Hunger Coalition.
TupeloSpirit.com will be managed daily with updates as necessary, as Downtown Tupelo moves forward with COVID-19.