TUPELO • In late 2019, Chris Grimes contacted the Mississippi Department of Archives & History about getting his home placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
He didn't quite get the response he wanted.
"MDAH came and looked at the house, but they also thought there were other houses on the street, and in the neighborhood that needed to be included," Grimes said. "Believe it or not, it's easier to get a neighborhood on the register than it is to get an individual home."
The National Register is the nation’s official list of cultural resources worthy of preservation. Mississippi has more than 1,300 listings in the register. Most are houses, but there are also archaeological sites, battlefields, bridges, buildings, cemeteries, forts and historic districts.
Grimes said MDAH gave him the option of putting just his place, the J. David Baker home on North Green Street, on the nomination form, or he could include the whole neighborhood.
"I knew a lot of people around here were interested in it," said Grimes, who is vice president of the Historic Downtown Neighborhood Association. "Mill Village already had the National Register designation, downtown had the designation, Highland Circle had it and so did Broadway. The downtown neighborhood would pretty much complete the whole area."
Grimes said they held a town hall meeting, and while no one was really opposed, there were those who voiced concerns.
"A lot of people think historic designation means there are certain things they can't do to their house," he said. "That's not true at all."
In fact, a National Register listing does not restrict a private owner’s use of the property, unless development of the property involves federal funding, federal rehabilitation tax credits, or participation in some other federal program.
The benefits of a NRHP listing include tax incentives; grant assistance; and protection from demolition or development.
In 2020, Grimes and others in the neighborhood, including Laurie Teague, began the arduous process of doing legwork and research to get the nomination form in order.
But their hard work and diligence paid off. Just a few weeks ago, in late September, Grimes found out the neighborhood had received the coveted designation.
"Laurie was so instrumental – she did a lot of the research," Grimes said. "I'm so glad she got to know about the designation before she passed earlier this month."
Survey area
The survey area encompassed the largely historic residential neighborhood directly north and northwest of downtown Tupelo and included 415 parcels of land occupying approximately 163 acres.
It's bounded to the north by East Jackson Street and the Highland Circle neighborhood, which received the designation in 2006. The eastern boundary is formed by the rear property lines of lots fronting the east side of North Spring Street.
At the southwest corner of the survey area, the eastern boundary is occupied by the Downtown Tupelo Historic District, which received its designation in 2014. The majority of the southern boundary is formed by the rear property lines of buildings fronting the north side of West Jefferson Street and the Downtown Tupelo Historic District.
At the southwest corner of survey area, the southern boundary is Main Street, while North Gloster Street forms the western boundary.
J. David Baker home
Because the Baker home is listed as a "contributing" property by NRHP, Grimes will be able to apply for tax credits for some of the restoration work that's already underway.
A contributing property is any building, structure, object or site within the boundaries of the district which reflects the significance of the district as a whole, either because of historic associations, historic architectural qualities or archaeological features.
In July, Grimes started an interior restoration of the home, which was built in 1870. Originally, it was a three-story Victorian-style home, but after the tornado of 1936, it was built back as a two-story home in the Neo-Classical style.
The dwelling needed all new electrical and plumbing and a new HVAC system. The upstairs was basically gutted because of damage from a leaking roof.
"We lost two ceiling downstairs, but we managed to salvage a lot of the original flooring," Grimes said. "We plan to put that back down. In a few rooms, we may have to find something that matches. We tried to keep as much crown molding as we could. This is a restoration, not a renovation."
Grimes' contractors should have their work complete by December, and then it will be up to Grimes to do repaint the interior and refinish all the woodwork. He'll also freshen the exterior paint, keeping the home's signature yellow and green color scheme.
"I hope to be in it by spring," he said. "I'm trying to update it, to make it functional, while staying true to its character. Once I get this house up and going, I'd like to open it back up for Christmas tours, and use it for neighborhood events. I view myself as a custodian, not an owner, and I think this house is meant to be shared."