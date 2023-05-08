TUPELO — Patrons of the downtown Tupelo post office will no longer be able to retrieve their mail after business hours following what local law enforcement officials say are multiple complaints of loitering inside the lobby and stolen mail.
In a notice to the post office's P.O. box owners dated May 1, post office manager Scott Whitworth explained the lobby will be closed after the last employee leaves it and it will be open during operating hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Previously, post office customers were able to access the building's lobby, and the P.O. boxes inside, at any hour.
“We realize that lobby hours might result in some inconvenience for certain box holders. However, we must take adequate measures to safeguard customers’ mail against theft and postal property against vandalism,” Whitworth wrote.
Tupelo Police Department Major Charles McDougald said the department has received multiple reports from the owners of the post office building that there had been reports of homeless individuals loitering in the lobby after hours.
In January, the department reported an officer made an arrest outside of the building, citing public urination. Three homeless individuals were arrested for disorderly conduct after being asked to leave the lobby where they were sleeping.
TPD also reported stolen mail out of the outside mailbox, as well as stolen checks. While there were no reports linked to vandalism, the building owners reportedly asked for extra patrol around the property.
McDougald also noted there could be instances of vandalism that went unreported.
Whitworth did not respond to multiple attempts to reach him for further details. Bev Crossen is the manager of Asbury Enterprises, LLC, which is the registered agent of Crossen Main, LLC. Crossen Main, LLC, owns the post office building on Main Street. Crossen did not respond to attempts to reach her.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.