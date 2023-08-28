djr-2022-10-07-news-main-street-twp1 (copy)

This file photo taken Oct. 6, 2022, shows traffic flowing through downtown Tupelo. The Major Thoroughfare committee hopes to move forward with a project that would shift medians from Elizabeth Street to the railroad crossing. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO — City officials hope to change the layout of a portion of East Main Street in downtown Tupelo in an effort to increase public safety.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you