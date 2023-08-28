This file photo taken Oct. 6, 2022, shows traffic flowing through downtown Tupelo. The Major Thoroughfare committee hopes to move forward with a project that would shift medians from Elizabeth Street to the railroad crossing.
TUPELO — City officials hope to change the layout of a portion of East Main Street in downtown Tupelo in an effort to increase public safety.
City Engineer Dennis Bonds said after bids for the project came in well over budget, the city decided to reduce the scope of a project that will shift and narrow the medians from Elizabeth Street to the railroad crossing on East Main Street. The project also includes reworking the area’s curbs and gutters to allow for more space in the downtown Tupelo bike lanes.
The original estimate for the work was about $758,807.
In an effort to save money, the city now plans to use pre-existing city contracts to get the work done. Funding for the project will come from the Major Thoroughfare Committee’s annual overlay budget.
No work has started on the project, and Bonds said there was no hard date for it to begin.
According to Bonds, the project is being driven by a need to make the road safer for those turning from a side road onto East Main Street. He previously said there were 18 wrecks in a 12-month period, which sparked concerns.
The upgrades will change the curbs along the side roads along East Main Street, creating a “bulb out” curb, which extends curbs out more space for turning vehicles.
Owner of HollyPops Bakery Holly Carroll, whose business is within the project’s area, agrees with city officials that the area has issues with visibility. She said a recent move to remove the median between her business and BNA bank has increased safety and ease for turning.
“I’ve seen several wrecks being here on the corner (of Commerce Street and East Main Street),” she said. “As a business owner, when I leave work between 3:30 and 5, the street is always very congested … If that (upgrade) can be done and help, that would be a plus.”
Bonds said the change will reduce parking along the street, cutting it by at least one space for each curb. He said he doesn’t believe the change will affect parking in downtown Tupelo significantly.
“We’ve got plenty of parking available, just a little further down,” he said.
