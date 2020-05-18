TUPELO — Ethan Tillotson, M.D., is joining the North Mississippi Medical Center’s Family Medicine Residency Center.
Tillotson, who has been in practice with Elite Medical Group in Tupelo, is returning to teach at the program where he received his residency training.
“I’m looking forward to being part of a team focused on training new resident physicians," said Tillotson.
Tillotson graduated with an associate degree from Itawamba Community College in Fulton, received his bachelor’s degree in biology at the University of Mississippi in Oxford and completed his medical training at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Tillotson and his wife, Heather, live in Saltillo.