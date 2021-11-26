AMORY • A Northeast Mississippi physician recently joined the State Board of Health as its newest member.
Dr. James Patrick “Pat” Chaney, an OB-GYN from Amory, was recently sworn in as a member of the board after Gov. Tate Reeves appointed him earlier this year. Chaney’s term on the board is set to expire in 2027, according to the Health Department’s website.
“I am a native Mississippian, and I love this state and its people,” Chaney said in a statement. “I hope that through this position on the State Board of Health I can have a positive impact on the health of all Mississippians.”
Chaney graduated from Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and he has been a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology since 1986.
Chaney is also a member of the Mississippi State Medical Association and a current diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecologists.
He is an active staff physician at Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle Hospital in Columbus, and at Gilmore Memorial Regional Medical Center in Amory, where he has also served as past chief of staff. He currently practices at Physicians & Surgeons Clinic in Amory.
There are now two physicians from Northeast Mississippi serving on the board. Chaney joins Dr. Edward Hill, a retired physician with North Mississippi Health Services in Tupelo.
Dr. Dwalia South, of Ripley, was formerly a member of the board until recently rolling off.
The board plays a critical role in the state’s public health policy by approving rules and regulations for the Health Department and appointing the state health officer to oversee the day-to-day operations of the department.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs is the state's current state health officer. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Dobbs and the role of the state health officer grew to greater prominence.