TUPELO • City leaders have laid out their plans for the rest of the term during a work session last week, with the mayor hinting at the possibility of a big box retailer possibly targeting space at Barnes Crossing.
Department heads met with the council to discuss the city’s capital plan through 2025. During the session, city officials talked over projects ranging from near-future plans to distant possibilities. Among the topics were building sidewalk projects in multiple wards, drainage projects, park renovations, road maintenance and railroad projects and the possibility of a large retailer opening space at the mall.
Officials looking to create quiet zones, move switching yard
Anyone in Tupelo is bound to hear the calls of a train warning its crossing with loud horns. City officials hope to curb that by implementing quiet zones throughout the city.
A quiet zone is a section of track that has features such as crossing arms and flashing lights that lets railroads waive federal regulations on when and for how long to sound a warning upon crossing a road.
Railroad companies would agree not to sound their horns within these zones as long as the city puts other safety measures — crossing arms, for example — in place.
City officials in 2019 said the cost to equip each of the 19 intersections throughout Tupelo with the equipment needed to secure quiet zone status for the city was around $5.5 million.
In 2016, the Mississippi Department of Transportation awarded Tupelo a $1 million grant to make safety upgrades at the railroad intersections at Jefferson, Clark, Spring and Park streets downtown, although that work has been repeatedly delayed since then.
Now, Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan said the city is finally ready to push forward with the project.
“We are moving on to Phase 1 now,” McCoy said, noting that the work will have to be done “intersection by intersection" and could take several years to complete.
He called the project “ongoing.”
The city also is looking into moving the switchyard at the Crosstown intersection of Gloster and Main streets. The yard is used by BNSF railroad to move trains onto intersecting tracks, causing significant — and frequent — traffic delays.
McCoy said the city spoke with BNSF and U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker about moving the switchyard south of the city near the fish hatchery. Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said BNSF was “looking into” moving the switchyard even before the city approached them about the subject.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones, noting where the city planned to build a bypass bridge over Eason Boulevard specifically to make for quicker ambulance services in the area during train delays, asked why the same could not be done at crosstown. Lewis said the cost made it unfeasible.
“(Moving) the switchyard is the best alternative right now,” he said.
Sidewalks, West Jackson Ext. projects could get March vote
In kicking off multiple projects, the council voted to approve officials to take the first steps in receiving two grants for sidewalk projects in the city. Along with the sidewalks, officials expect to bring road work, recreational renovations and equipment purchases before the board in the coming month.
During a work session last week, City Engineer Dennis Bonds said the city was awarded two grants from the Federal Transportation Alternatives Program through the Mississippi Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. These grants will be used to fund the construction of sidewalks along South Green and Mitchell streets in Ward 7 and North Gloster and a section of Barnes Crossing in Ward 4. The section on North Gloster will connect a nearby apartment complex to Walgreens.
For the project to move forward, the council would have to approve a 20% match to the grant, around $110,000. The city took the first step toward that by approving the activation of the grant during their March 1 meeting.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis said she was happy to see progress on the project.
“I’ve been pushing hard for (sidewalks) at those apartments,” she said.
The board also voted to accept a bid for a baseball four-plex common area project. The construction will include the construction of a pavilion, sidewalks and batting cages in Ballard Park beside the baseball section of the park. With a budget of $300,000, the project came in under budget for both the base bid and alternates at $214,000.
"This has come in way under budget," Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned said during a pre-council meeting last week. "We are very excited to get this under budget and ready to go."
Also on the city's short-term projects' plate was the straightening of West Jackson Extended. Jordan said the city was looking to completely redo the street and eliminate its curve to help with traffic and encourage development in the area.
“It has a blind curve, and there is not much drainage,” he said. “We want to go in and straighten that out.”
Development Director Tanner Newman told the Daily Journal that the city would have to buy the land on the street and increase the right of way to straighten out the road.
Other projects include:
- Construction of Fairpark’s restrooms, which officials said "should've been done years ago." The plans are complete and ready to go out to bid for the $350,000 project.
- Renovation of the parking lot between the Lee County Supervisors office and the Tupelo Light and Water office.
- Purchasing two police vehicles for $90,000.
$30 million in drainage work is needed
City officials may be spending millions in the coming years to fix drainage issues throughout the city.
During the work session, Jordan said he and other city officials have spoken with Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann about securing bond money for a myriad of drainage projects around the city.
The total cost for the projects ranges between $500,000 and $1 million. In total, city officials estimate the city needs around $30 million in drainage work.
Jordan said he also hoped to use some of the $9.4 million in federal relief dollars provided to the city as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help fund drainage repairs across the city.
City officials say they’d also like the state to provide additional ARPA dollars as matching funds for local capital projects.
“(We are) trying to get those big-ticket items that have been around for 50 years,” Jordan said.
Tupelo Conventions and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Neal McCoy, who was leading the discussion Tuesday night, pinpointed one of the specific projects being considered by the city: Drainage work in the Sand Creek area. McCoy said the project has an estimated price tag of around $6 million.
In total, city officials hope to complete $18 in drainage, water and sewer projects this term.
Mall traffic and Target (maybe)
Finally, while discussing the status of traffic around the Mall Road area, the Tupelo mayor said the city was “as close as we have ever been to getting a large retailer by the mall,” and the city needed to be ready for the increased traffic to the area.
“Please don’t say Target,” Ward 1 Councilman Chad Mims said, eliciting laughter from officials.
Jordan remained coy about the retailer in question, although he wouldn’t deny the big box giant as a possibility.