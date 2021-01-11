djr-2020-12-18-news-coronavirus-vaccine-arp5

A file photo of Michelle Turba, a Nurse Practitioner with North Mississippi Medical Center, receiving the Coronavirus vaccine from Nurse Carla Durham on Dec. 18, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, on Monday morning tweeted that drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Desoto, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Lee Neshoba and Rankin counties will delay operations until 11 a.m. because of inclement weather. 

Dobbs also said that make-up clinics will be conducted in these counties on Saturday and that a significant number of appointments for the vaccine still remain open at the locations in Lafayette and Lowndes counties. 

Email: taylor.vance@journalinc.com

Twitter: @TaylorVanceDJ

