Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, on Monday morning tweeted that drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Desoto, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Lee Neshoba and Rankin counties will delay operations until 11 a.m. because of inclement weather.
Dobbs also said that make-up clinics will be conducted in these counties on Saturday and that a significant number of appointments for the vaccine still remain open at the locations in Lafayette and Lowndes counties.