TUPELO - The Dudie's Burger Festival, which will be pick-up only this year because of the continuing COVID-19 precautions, is adding a "burgers only" option.
Patrons can pre-order a burger for $2.50, or pay $3 the day of the event.
Cooks and volunteers will gear up in gloves and masks and keep physical distance (one reclining Elvis length apart) to prepare Dudie's Burgers for the Dudie's Burgers Drive-By from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9, in the Ballard Park parking lot.
They are pre-selling bags that include two Dudie's Burgers, chips, a MoonPie, candy and a drink for $8. If you drive by that day without pre-ordering, the bags will cost $10.
This is the Oren Dunn City Museum's largest fundraiser of the year. The money generated from this event allows the museum to enhance its exhibits and create better methods of telling the Tupelo Story, from the era of the Chickasaw people through the present.
For more information, or to pre-order, call Deana Carlock, Tupelo Parks and Recreation, at 662-841-6440 or email deana.carlock@tupeloms.gov.