Cameron heart procedure

Dr. Karthik Prasad, left, and Dr. Richard Arriola, right, recently performed the state’s first transhepatic Watchman procedure on Gary Cameron of Ecru.

 COURTESY

TUPELO —Gary Cameron recently made history as the first person in Mississippi–and only fourth in the nation — to undergo a transhepatic Watchman procedure for atrial fibrillation.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you