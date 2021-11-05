TUPELO • The community-building efforts of longtime philanthropists Ed and Becky Meek and Itawamba County’s CREATE affiliate were recognized during the CREATE Foundation’s annual meeting, held Thursday at the BancorpSouth Conference Center in Tupelo.
The Meeks received the 2021 McLean Award for Philanthropy, which is given annually to individuals, families and organizations that give back to their communities through charitable leadership.
The award is named for CREATE founders George and Anna Keirsey McLean.
“People throughout the region who have been very generous to supporting causes and charities throughout the region and beyond,” said Mike Clayborne, President of CREATE. “We want to recognize their efforts because of what they’ve done, but also as an encouragement to others that regardless of your means, you can be charitable.”
The Friends of Itawamba Responding to Secure Tomorrow (FIRST) Foundation received the James Hugh Ray Award, presented annually to one of CREATE’s 14 community affiliates, for their extensive financial support of Itawamba organizations. The award comes with $2,000 to support the affiliate’s work.
The award is named in honor of James Hugh Ray, who contributed greatly to Northeast Mississippi and the CREATE Foundation.
Ed and Becky Meek grateful for opportunity, recognition
The Meeks’ contributions to Northeast Mississippi include providing dozens of scholarships to students in their hometown of Charleston. Meek, an Oxford businessman, said it was important for his wife and him to support Charleston since they came from families of little means, yet still received support from their Delta-based hometown. They hope to make a difference through the Charleston Arts and Revitalization Effort (CARE), which was created in 2003 to support the arts and community involvement in order to foster economic growth, according to the CARE website.
“We hope to be able to fund programs to help CARE do what CREATE has done for Northeast Mississippi,” Meek said.
Receiving the award was a special honor for Ed Meek, who met George McLean at 17 years old as a freshman. McLean was a mentor and always had a big impact on Meek. When it came time to found the Tupelo Furniture Market, it came to Tupelo primarily for McLean.
“(I) was going to build it in Southaven because Tupelo had no transportation hub, few hotels,” Meek said. “I decided, because of the impact of George McLean on my life and his can-do feeling about the community, it changed that.”
CREATE and CDF were also important in the market’s launch and ability to generate millions in sales, support thousands of jobs and put Tupelo furniture on the global market, Meek said. “We’re very proud of that. That would not have happened without CDF, which is a George McLean concept.”
The couple has provided significant support and funding to the University of Mississippi, Blue Mountain College, and Mississippi College. They support the Boy Scouts, Campus Crusade for Christ, Charleston Arts and Revitalization Efforts, Oxford School District, Mayo Clinic, Oxford University Methodist Church and the Wesley Foundation.
The Meeks have been active in the Oxford University Methodist Church, the Yocona Council of the Boy Scouts, and have served on the board of the Oxford Lafayette County Affiliate of CREATE (LOFT).
“We’re just most grateful for the opportunity to provide and we’re grateful for the recognition from CREATE, which we have admired for so long,” Meek said.
FIRST Foundation bolsters education in Itawamba County
Since 2009, Itawamba County-based FIRST Foundation has given $282,060 in grants to 72 organizations. Approximately 90% of grant money goes towards education, said FIRST Foundation chair Vaunita Martin. Those funds have been used to send children to competitions and help throughout the pandemic by providing supplies, with the rest going towards the community and improving their quality of life.
“We just want to make sure we’re giving our children the most support that we can offer them to ensure their success long-term,” Martin said.
Last year, the group broke its fundraising record over a 10-year period. FIRST is currently planning a fundraiser event for the spring to raise more for grants.
While honored to have received the award, Martin said it’s all about the donors and those that came before them to build the organization.
“We’re just trying to carry the mantle and keep the legacy going and bettering the lives of those in our community,” she said. “Without the money we cannot move our project forward.”
CREATE officials highlight good work done during pandemic
Officials with CREATE highlighted the work done throughout the region in spite of COVID-19’s impact over the last nearly 20 months. Through the COVID-19 Support Fund, in partnership with the United Way of Northeast Mississippi, the fund raised $587,087 and distributed over $540,000 as of Dec. 31, 2020.
CREATE oversaw $1.6 million as part of the Mississippi CARES Act Grant. As of Nov. 1, the CREATE Foundation approved 172 applications across 16 of the 21 counties it oversaw for a total disbursement amount of over $1.5 million. The funding allowed food pantries and nonprofits to handle the unexpected expenses of COVID-19.
During the meeting, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann spoke about the upcoming 2022 session and future focuses, including plans for the American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded to help communities emerge from the pandemic prosperously.
“We have many decisions to be made on how to spend that money longterm,” Hosemann said.