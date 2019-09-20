TUPELO • Ed Meek, the former donor and namesake and of the School of Journalism and New Media at the University of Mississippi, is pulling a $5 million donation he made to the university and is gifting it to the CREATE Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Tupelo that owns the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
According to documents filed in Lafayette County Chancery Court on July 30, the University of Mississippi Foundation, the organization that supervises donations made to the university, will have until Oct. 13 to transfer the funds from the university to the CREATE foundation.
“As a consequence of a long series of events … it is now impossible for the gift to be used as once intended, and my wife and I now desire that the gift be redirected as contemplated in the original letter describing the gift,” the court document reads.
Andy Taggart, an unsuccessful Republican candidate for Attorney General this past election cycle, represented Meek and filed the documents on his behalf.
On Sept. 21, 2018, the School of Journalism and New Media asked Meek to request for his name to be removed from the journalism building following Meek publishing a photo of two black, female students at the university and associated them with a post saying property and tax values will decrease of community leaders did not gain control of ongoing problems on the Oxford Square. The post was widely condemned as racist by university leaders.
“Enough Oxford and Ole Miss leaders, get on top of this before it is too late,” Meek posted on Sept. 19, 2018. “A 3 percent decline in enrollment is nothing compared to what we will see if this continues … and real estate values will plummet as will tax revenue. We all share in the responsibility to protect the values we hold dear that have made Oxford and Ole Miss known nationally.”
Meek ultimately asked the journalism school to remove his name from the building, which led to all four campus government organizations and the state Institutions of Higher Learning approving of the request.
Meek told the Daily Journal Friday by telephone that he chose to remove his donation from the university because he felt he was treated unfairly by the university and “roundly labelled as a racist.”
“I’m disappointed. I love Ole Miss,” Meek said. “We had major plans for the university. I’m disappointed in the way the school treated me — very unfairly, I think. But, I love the university.”
Meek reiterated to the Daily Journal that he is not a racist and has long been a supporter of civil rights and African American causes.
He said he chose to redirect the funds to the CREATE Foundation because he has a long-standing relationship with them, and George McLean, the renowned publisher of the Daily Journal from 1934 - 1983, was a mentor of his when Meek was 18 years old.
Meek said some of the funds have already gone to scholarship opportunities for students, and he later plans to donate his estate to the foundation and establish the Ed and Becky Meek Foundation.
“This money is in a donor advised fund,” Meek said. “There are several hundred of those at CREATE. You have the opportunity to advise where the money goes, but it ultimately is the directors responsibility to distribute the fund of what is allowed.”
Mike Clayborne, the President of the CREATE Foundation, could not immediately be reached for comment about the donation.
The CREATE Foundation was established in 1972, upon the death of McLean. McLean’s wife, Anna Keirsey McLean started operating the foundation upon her husband’s death. It is the sole stockholder of Journal Publishing, Inc. and is the oldest community foundation in Mississippi.