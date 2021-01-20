ECRU • As the home of artist M.B. Mayfield was moved from its former location on old Highway 15 to downtown Ecru in October, there were fears that the house might not make it in one piece.
But it did make it, and even though the structure has seen better days, a concerted effort is underway to restore the property to pay proper homage to the Ecru native who died in 2005.
The artist’s works are coveted across the South, especially in his native Pontotoc County. Most often described as a folk or primitive artist, Mayfield’s paintings of southern rural life strike a chord with many who admired and collected his work.
“(Art) is my real life. My art is my family, my romance, my everything,” he once said.
Behind the project to restore his home are project manager John Nowlin and archivist Jeannie Thompson.
“We are restoring it according to Department of Interior standards for historic preservation so that it’s an accurate picture of where M.B. lived and worked and putting things back in it so it’s like a living history,” Thompson said of the project.
Thompson also is working with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History to apply for National Historic Registry status for the home. That also involves getting a historic marker and putting it “on the map,” Thompson said.
The long-term vision for the home is to turn it into a museum, with another building on the property that would serve as an interpretive center and welcome center for Ecru.
“Our overall vision is to restore the house like the way he lived in it and then the museum and interpretive center and bringing in an educational facility for students of all ages,” Thompson said.
The formation of a nonprofit also is in the long-term plans.
There’s no set timeline, as the project awaits bond money from the legislature. Thompson and Nowlin hope to see some progress by the end of 2021, since 2020 sent plans off-track with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nowlin and his father, Ken, are currently the financial backers of the project and paid for the moving of the house. Their interest in the home should come as no surprise; they’ve been instrumental in the restoration of downtown Ecru. Having the Mayfield home eventually become a focal point is a natural extension of their efforts.
“We made the decision to move the house, and it was rather dilapidated, but it was important to us,” Nowlin said. “We’ve built a wall around it because it’s a bit of an eyesore at this point. But Jeannie and I have been taking out all the artifacts we can save, like hundreds of photographs, leftover artwork, etc.”
John Nowlin said they were inspired by the documentary, “A Door Ajar.” Produced by John Afamasaga, the award-winning documentary recounts how Stuart Purser, founder of the University of Mississippi Art Department, arranged for Mayfield to work as a janitor at Ole Miss in 1949, during segregation. From 1950-51, more than a decade before James Meredith officially enrolled as the university’s first Black student, Mayfield sat in the closet listening through the open door and learning the same art lessons Purser taught white students. Mayfield never officially enrolled at the university, however.
Nowlin said Mayfield is much like a forgotten hero with a rich history that deserves to be shared.
“He knew William Faulkner, for example, who helped fund an art show in Chicago,” he said. “I didn’t realize how important he was, and I think a lot of Mississippians don’t realize how big he really was.”
Nowlin and Thompson have done the bulk of the work cleaning out the house, but much more needs to be done. The roof has to be replaced, the front porch needs to be rebuilt, the remaining rooms need to be cleared and cleaned, windows need to be replaced, structural issues need to be addressed ... the list is long.
Funding is key to the work, of course, but Thompson and Nowlin are confident the funding will come, and that the nonprofit, once established, will help pay for the operations of the future museum.
“The way we designed the building, it’s not massive, and I’m pretty confident we can sustain it with the nonprofit,” Thompson said. “The thing that amazes me is that so many people want to be involved in the project. And now we have the McLean Institute adopting Ecru and Pontotoc as communities their students can be involved with. That’s serendipitous. I feel like in the horrible year that we’ve had, people are looking for things to be involved with.”
Additionally, the Amish community in Pontotoc County is helping with some woodwork in the home, Nowlin said. Their skills at woodworking are renowned and can be very beneficial to the project.
“With historic preservation, there’s a lot you can and can’t do, and if we can’t replace something we want to fix what’s there,” Thompson said.
Nowlin and Thompson would also like to open a Mayfield Cafe across the street from the house one day. Adjacent to the Tanglefoot Trail, it would be another draw for Ecru, Nowlin said.
Finally, Thompson would like to have a digital archive of as much of Mayfield’s art as possible.
“As people come out of the woodwork and say that have a Mayfield painting, I’d like to have a digital surrogate collection in a kiosk in the museum one day,” she said. “There may be some people willing to sell a painting, as well, and we’d have to have a repository for them. But that’s a whole another story.”
As Thompson and Nowlin go through Mayfield’s papers, they’re finding out more about him than most people knew. And they look forward to sharing those discoveries with the world.
“We’ve found out a lot about his life through his papers,” Thompson said. “We’ll know more – and people will be able to as well, we hope.”