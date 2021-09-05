TUPELO • Three new candidates last week joined a crowded special election to fill the District 3 seat on the Lee County Board of Supervisors.
Mike Bryan, the owner of an insurance firm; Marcus Crump, a registered nurse; and Gary Enis, the transportation director for the Tupelo Public School District, all qualified during the last week of the qualifying period, raising the total number of candidates that will appear on the ballot in November to eight people.
Bryan, 57, is a former Tupelo City Councilman and the owner of an insurance agency. He served for 16 years on the Tupelo City Council as the Ward 6 representative. He was defeated in the Republican primary earlier this year in his reelection bid.
The longtime city official said he decided to try his hand at county politics because several people encouraged him to run to continue to serve Lee County.
“I’m experienced. I know the process,” Bryan said. “I know budgeting, and I know bonding,”
If elected, Bryan, a Tupelo native, said he would try to improve roads and drainage infrastructure in District 3.
Crump, 48, is a registered nurse and a former Lee County justice court judge. A native of Tupelo, Crump served as a deputy coroner for 12 years and a justice court judge for four years. Crump said he would also make improvements to county infrastructure a main focus of his, if he’s elected.
“I just want to get the community together back in Lee County,” Crump said. “There’s a bunch of decisions and a bunch of infrastructure projects coming up.”
Enis, 49, is the transportation director for the Tupelo Public School District and has worked for the school district since 1998, where he was a baseball coach for most of those years.
A native of Tupelo, he wants to build on the foundation of Mayor Todd Jordan's short stint in the District 3 office. Enis said he did not specifically have any issues that he is looking to address, but believes the supervisors would be able to come together to solve any issues that arise.
“The issues that come up, I’m sure the board will put our heads together and come up with a decision that’s favorable to all people,” Enis said.
The District 3 seat became vacant when Jordan resigned from the post to become the mayor of Tupelo. Christy Jordan, a Tupelo Public School District administrator and Todd Jordan’s wife, has been temporarily serving, and she is not running in the special election.
In a special election, all candidates must run as independents, meaning there are no party primaries. All qualified candidates will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. If no single candidate receives a majority of the vote, there will be a runoff election on Nov. 23.
Below are the other candidates who have previously qualified earlier this year to run in the special election:
Buddy Dickerson is a local business owner and private athletics coach. The Lee County native said he decided to run for office to try and be “a positive influence” in the community and bring some transparency to the office.
Mark Maharrey is also a native of Tupelo and has lived in the All-America City most of his life. Maharrey said economic growth should be a goal for the county supervisors, but wants to see the board treat economic policy with a regional approach, instead of just a local approach.
Larry McCord, a draftsman, ran in 2007 for the board of supervisors, but was defeated by Darrell Rankin. McCord has not responded to media inquiries.
Tony Roper is a native of Lee County and served as the District 3 supervisor from 2015 to 2019. He ran for reelection in 2019 for a second term but was defeated by Todd Jordan. Roper decided to qualify for his former seat on the board to serve people and help find a solution to the thorny issue of the Lee County Adult Jail.
Wesley Webb is a native of Tupelo and is a real estate agent. One of the main ways he believes Lee County can become better is trying to get local businesses back to the employment levels they saw before the COVID-19 pandemic and working with other local governing bodies, such as the city of Tupelo, to accomplish shared goals.