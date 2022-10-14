Tupelo • A Tupelo-based nonprofit is extending its efforts to help people in storm-ravaged Florida.
Earlier this week, Eight Days of Hope (EDOH) announced an extension to the organization's current outreach in Florida, responding to the needs of people who lost their homes or loved ones is the wake of Hurricane Ian's destruction in September.
Since September, members of the group have provided repairs throughout portions of Florida, including help with tarping roofs, gutting homes, and cutting down damaged trees.
The extension will be from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12. They will be serving the city of Fort Myers. Volunteers may sign up on their website at www.eightdaysofhope.com.
“Volunteers have traveled across the country to help those during a major time of need,” stated EDOH President and Founder Steve Tybor, “And there’s so much more to be done. We are grateful for the response as we seek to help families throughout the state.”
Hurricane Ian was ranked a Category 4 storm as it traveled across Florida. Its 155-plus mile-per-hour winds left homes and businesses damaged and ten feet of flood waters in many areas.
Fort Myers, where team members from Eight Days of Hope are based, was the state's hardest hit city.
“We are here to love and serve the most vulnerable," Tybor said. "We are thankful to extend our efforts to help more people in their time of need, and most importantly, to share hope that will withstand what wind and water can take away."
