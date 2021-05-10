TUPELO • Hannah Fletcher is the new Safe House Ministry Director for Eight Days of Hope's Safe House Construction Ministry.
This arm of EDOH partners with ministries who are rescuing and restoring victims of human trafficking and offers skilled leadership and labor to help with their new construction or renovation project.
Since its launch in 2019, the Safe House Construction Ministry has completed 5 safe house projects in Texas, Indiana, New York, and Mississippi with the help of over 300 volunteers. Additionally, the ministry has its sixth project planned in South Dakota for the fall of 2021.
“While I am excited to take on this role with Eight Days of Hope, I know that it is not without immense challenge. The need for safe places for human trafficking survivors to heal is overwhelming, and I am humbled to play a small part in providing that safe place,” said Hannah Fletcher.
“When our eyes were opened to the massive tragedy that is sex trafficking, we immediately knew that we had to do something about it. To add this position means that we can continue this fight more effectively and with more passion than ever before,” said Stephen Tybor III, EDOH President and CEO.
The Safe House Ministry will undergo changes in its application and vetting process for ministries seeking help. EDOH intends to finalize and implement this new process beginning June 1, 2021. For organizations interested in learning more about the new application and vetting process, please contact Hannah Fletcher at 716.861.4668 or by emailing hannahf@eightdaysofhope.com.
Except for a small staff, Eight Days of Hope is an all-volunteer organization that serves all people regardless of race, gender, religion or ethnicity. Please visit www.eightdaysofhope.com for more information, to provide financial support, or to volunteer.