Homes and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Volunteers with Tupelo-based nonprofit Eight Days of Hope will travel to Bear Creek, Kentucky, on Saturday, Aug. 6, for a two-week deployment to aid flooding victims in three counties.
TUPELO • Tupelo-based nonprofit Eight Days of Hope will respond to the catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky this weekend.
Volunteers with the faith-based organization say they will travel to Bear Creek, Kentucky, on Saturday, Aug. 6, to set up temporary headquarters at Big Creek Missions. From there, they will help residents of three counties recover from last week’s historic flooding, which has killed at least 37 people and destroyed near-countless homes.
“The damage caused by this flood is hard to face,” said Stephen Tybor III, EDOH president and CEO. “Our hearts are breaking for so many who have lost everything and feel hopeless right now. We have to do all we can to help this community see that recovery is possible in the midst of the uncertainty.”
The team will remain deployed for two weeks. They’ll return home on Aug. 20. During this two-week deployment, volunteers will help families recover their belongings and offer assistance as they begin to salvage what is left of their homes.
The Rapid Response team will aid flooding victims with mucking out houses, demo, heavy equipment work, and much more. Their laundry trailer will also be deployed to give the families the opportunity to wash their clothes and save any clothing, bedding, or other items damaged because of the storm.
Volunteers with Eight Days of Hope must be at least 18 years old and no specific skillsets are required. To volunteer or for information about the outreach, visit www.eightdaysofhope.com.
