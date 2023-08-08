top story Election 2023: See local, statewide primary results Staff reports Aug 8, 2023 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's our complete coverage of Tuesday night's statewide and local primary elections: Around Mississippi Mississippi GOP Gov. Tate Reeves will face Democrat Brandon Presley in the November election By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS - Associated Press State Government Lt. Gov. Hosemann hands McDaniel third statewide defeat in close election By GIDEON HESS Daily Journal Local News McMahan defeats primary challenger for third term in state Senate By CALEB BEDILLION Daily Journal State Government Brown wins PSC seat in decisive victory over Newman By GIDEON HESS Daily Journal Local News Gale, Rutledge headed to runoff in Lee County District 1 supervisor race By CALEB MCCLUSKEY Daily Journal »Election night delivers wins, runoffs and an upset in Itawamba County»Incumbent Sheriff Leo Mask advances to November general election; Harrison, Gillespie, Caldwell win re-election, three runoffs slated in Pontotoc County»Union County: Circuit clerk’s, sheriff’s, Third District supervisor’s races appear headed for runoffs»Primaries decide four Monroe County races»Tippah County Primary Election Results»Benton County Primary Election Results Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Sports Law Recommended for you