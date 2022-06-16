TUPELO • Kelly Elliott has had to absorb a lot of information in his first two months on the job as head of one of the largest full-time fire departments in Northeast Mississippi.
“I think things are going good,” said the Pontotoc native hired as the Tupelo Fire Chief in early April. “I wanted to use the first two or three months to assess and evaluate the department to see where things stand.”
Although Elliott and his family are in the middle of moving their belongings from Jackson to Tupelo, the fire chief has spent the past two months in the All-America City on his own while his three sons finished the school year. That gave the reluctant bachelor the freedom to put in longer hours to study his department’s strengths and challenges.
Foremost, Elliott had to address the openings and the graying of the department. Because of a massive hiring spurt 25 years ago, a large number of firefighters now have enough years in the system to retire. Several veterans have stuck it out for another year, but hiring has been a priority.
“I have heard people say that once they heard (the new fire chief) was going to be me, instead of someone they had never heard of, they decided to hang around,” Elliot said.
Elliott is currently hiring five rookie firefighters, and he is still filling out his command staff.
“I am still missing a few members through retirement and moving on to the next stage in life,” Elliott said. “When I get the staff together, we will be able to put together a plan of what we want to accomplish, benchmarks of what we want to do – everything from one-year to a five-year plan.”
Part of that is also talking with the firefighters to see what they think the department is doing right and what they can do better.
“The firefighters are at the bottom of the inverted pyramid. They do the heavy lifting,” Elliott said. “As chief, I have to figure out how to support them and give them the resources – whether it is equipment or training – to do their job.”
Among the things Elliott would like to accomplish during his tenure is to establish a formal physical fitness program and to look into the possibilities of lowering the city’s fire insurance rating.
“Physical fitness is very important in firefighters,” he said. “If you look around, it is obvious we have a lot of folks in great shape. We have to work to make sure that is the case regardless of their stage of life. But I want to make sure that it’s not punitive, where they fear for their job.”
Elliott said he wants to ensure his employees are not only healthy enough to serve the city for decades but also in good enough shape to handle the rigors of fighting fires.
Improving the city’s current fire insurance rating of 4 will take quite a bit of work. The city has already ticked off the easy boxes. It has state-of-the-art fire trucks and a water system that can supply the pressure needed to fight fires.
“When you are a 4, the details matter. There are a lot of things we can do better,” Elliott said. “One of the big things the ratings bureau looks at is manpower. At the end of the day, they want you to have four men on a truck.”
Tupelo normally has three men on regular fire engines and four on its ladder trucks. More on each truck would mean Tupelo could get more personnel on the scene quicker, but hiring is costly.
“Then you have to look at things like fire prevention and code enforcement, and everything from the age of the hoses on each truck to response times,” he said. “There is a lot to consider.”