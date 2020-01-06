TUPELO - Southeast Tourism Society has named Tupelo Elvis Festival one of the STS Top 20 Events in the Southeast for June 2020. This is the second consecutive year the festival has been named to the list.
The 22nd Annual Tupelo Elvis Festival will be held June 3-7.
The STS Top 20 Festival and Event Awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985.
Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States. The complete list is published on two websites: Southeast Tourism Society and Travel Media Press Room.
"For 35 years, STS has been spotlighting the best festivals and events in the Southeast with our Top 20 Festival and Events program. Our goal is to highlight the efforts of devoted event organizers and provide additional media exposure and accolades for their events,” said Monica Smith, president and CEO of the Southeast Tourism Society. “The Southeast offers so many unique, year-round, opportunities for tourists and festival-goers to create memories and support the tourism industry – a vital economic generator for communities.”
Events considered for the STS Top 20 recognition must be at least three years old and have attendance of at least 1,000.
STS, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Roswell, Ga., is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting travel and tourism within 12 states – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.