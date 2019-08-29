TUPELO • City officials are in the process of purchasing property from the Elvis Presley Birthplace Foundation in order to expand a portion of the facility and make it more accessible to visitors.
The property is near the back entrance of the Birthplace off of Shady Lane Road and leads up to the hill along the “Becoming” exhibit that houses two Elvis Presley statues.
Dick Guyton, the director of the Elvis Presley Birthplace, told the Daily Journal the hill and the statues are instrumental to the story of Presley and demonstrates where Elvis the young musician evolved into Elvis the renowned entertainer.
“This is an area that when Elvis was a young boy, he would go and dream,” Guyton said. “He would dream about his future, and do what little boys do. There are two statues up there. One is an 11-year-old Elvis sitting on a milk crate with a guitar. And, the other is Elvis the entertainer. The little boy Elvis is sitting there dreaming about his future, and he can’t see it because the future is behind him.”
Guyton said the hillside, where the two statues reside, can be hard for senior adults, disabled visitors and large buses to access but the foundation plans on widening the road and creating new parking.
“There will be two parking spaces for buses, and eight spaces for regular vehicles,” Guyton said.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operating officer, told the Daily Journal the city of Tupelo owns all of the property at the birthplace, but the Elvis Presley Birthplace Foundation manages the day-to-day operations of the facility.
Lewis said the foundation first bought the property, but then wanted the city to purchase the land from the foundation so the city will still own all of the property.
“A few parcels of land came up, and the foundation asked us to do this,” Lewis said.
The foundation purchased the land for approximately $8,500 and wants the city to purchase the property from them for the same price. Guyton said the foundation has a board meeting this week, where he anticipates the foundation will authorize the expansion work to go out for bid soon and construction work to start by mid-October.