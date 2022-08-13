djr-2022-08-14-news-elvis-fan-day-arp2

Blake Wamb and Katarsha White, Elvis Presley Birthplace staff, unveil a bench dedicated to Sam Bell, a childhood friend of Elvis, during the Elvis Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday morning in Tupelo.

TUPELO • The Elvis Presley Birthplace unveiled a bench in memory of Sam Bell, a childhood friend of Elvis, during the museum's annual Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday morning.

