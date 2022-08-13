"We are slowly losing those who grew up knowing and playing with Elvis, the boy," Roy Turner, executive director of the Birthplace, said.
Bell died September 6, 2021, at 85 years old.
Turner recalled some of the times Bell and Presley, whom Bell referred to as "EP," shared.
Growing up in the era of segregation, the two shared a unique bond.
The boys crossed barriers sharing meals together, spending the night and one another's house and going to the movie theater to see Westerns together, Turner said.
"Once inside, although they had to enter through separate entrances, Elvis would hop over and sit in the section designated as 'colored' with Sam," Turner said. "And Sam said 'Nobody ever bothered us.'"
Recollections of Bell's childhood with Elvis are included in the Birthplace's story wall along the side of the building.
"Today, we dedicate this bench to the memory of Sam Bell," Turner said, as staff lifted a covering to unveil the bench, which sits outside between between the museum entrance and the fountain.
Its inscription reads: "Sam Bell, Childhood Friend of Elvis."
Prior to his death, Bell spent hours talking with Baz Luhrmann, writer and director of the new "Elvis" film, about his relationship with future King of Rock and Roll and what it was like for the boys growing up.