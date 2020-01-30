NEW ALBANY – What's your most embarrassing moment? It’s time to tell it.
On Friday from 7 to 9 p.m., you can reveal your biggest blunder at the Storyline Café at the Union County Heritage Museum.
Storyline Café is hosted by Cathy Garrett, a well-known storyteller. Participants will hear and tell stories and enjoy music and and trivia.
Coffee, wine and cheese and crackers will be served. The cost is $10. The museum is located at 114 Cleveland St. in New Albany. Call (662) 538-0014 for more information.